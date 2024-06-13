Porsche Cars Canada to integrate ChargePoint into Porsche Charging Service

The partnership will dramatically increase the number of available charging stations in the Porsche Charging Service

TORONTO, ON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canda, Ltd. today announced it has signed an agreement with ChargePoint, a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), which will enable access to its charging network within the Porsche Charging Service. The collaboration will increase the number of chargers available to Porsche customers to more than 20,000 across Canada.

This new partnership bolsters the existing integration with Electrify Canada, allowing both Porsche EV and PHEV customers to find, use and pay at ChargePoint and roaming partner charging stations via the My Porsche app. The additional charging stations will become available in Q4 2024.

“We are delighted that our customers will be able to benefit from an even greater choice of vehicle charging options,” said John Cappella, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “This is another significant enhancement of our customer experience as we look forward to the arrival of the revised Taycan as well as the all-new fully electric Macan later this year.”

“ChargePoint is honoured to help Porsche provide their drivers with a charging experience that aligns with the rest of their renowned brand experience,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “We are pleased to offer more charging options for Porsche drivers, and ChargePoint software will enhance their experience by enabling integrated and frictionless charging.”

In late 2023, Porsche announced the planned implementation of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port for future products in the North American region. In addition, the company is exploring adapter solutions for existing vehicles to access the Tesla Supercharger network, starting in 2025.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 70 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

