Backblaze Partners with Coalition to Elevate Cyber Risk Protection and Compliance

Cloud backup innovator and cyber insurance company close gaps in business continuity planning by adding Backblaze Computer Backup to the Coalition Control® cyber risk management platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced a new partnership with Active Cyber Insurance provider Coalition to help businesses proactively reduce their cyber risk. The partnership provides Coalition’s customers with direct access to Backblaze Computer Backup, an enterprise-grade, unlimited, and automatic endpoint backup solution, via the Coalition Control® cyber risk management platform.



Many businesses have gaps in their cyber security posture that disqualify them from cyber insurance coverage, especially when it comes to immutable, off-site backups. With ransomware continuing to rise over 15% (FY '22 to FY ’23) and the average ransomware demand increasing to nearly $1.4m, cyber insurance has become increasingly important for risk mitigation. Businesses of all sizes need access to reliable backups to gain adequate coverage and better secure their most valuable data.



“Adding Backblaze’s industry-leading cloud backup as the recommended backup solution in Coalition Control will help our customers improve their business continuity plans and cyber incident remediation through reliable data backups,” said John Roberts, General Manager, Security, at Coalition. “Backblaze’s accessible solution delivers businesses a win-win with increased compliance and enhanced incident preparedness.”

Backblaze Computer Backup combines simplicity—including preconfigured installers for faster “time to security,” backing up all user data by default, and predictable pricing for unlimited capacity—with available enterprise administration features that businesses need to protect business-critical data across hundreds or thousands of workstations—including fine-grained access controls, OIDC authentication support tools like for Azure AD and Okta, and advanced backup lockdown and recovery settings.



“Partnering with Coalition means we can take another step forward in making data protection and disaster recovery accessible to businesses of any size,” said Elton Carneiro, Senior Director, Partnerships, at Backblaze. “We are excited to work with experts in cyber insurance to play our part in bolstering protection against threats and shoring up compliance.”

Coalition supplies policyholders in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom with access to industry-leading cyber security tools through its cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®. Insurance products offered by Coalition help over 80,000 customers face rapidly evolving digital risk with comprehensive cyber insurance coverage.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate potential cyber-attacks. Leveraging its relationships with leading global insurers and capacity providers, including Coalition Insurance Company, Coalition offers Active Insurance products to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia. Policyholders can receive automated cyber alerts and access expert advice and global third-party risk management tools through Coalition's holistic cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

Insurance products are offered by Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. (“CIS”), a licensed insurance producer and surplus lines broker with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies and available on an admitted basis through certain carriers. Insurance products offered through CIS and CIC may not be available in all states. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer’s then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

Press Contact