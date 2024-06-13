Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,459 in the last 365 days.

Increasing April-May rainfall, El Niño and high vulnerability behind deadly flooding in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran

This April and May, large regions of central Asia were hit by a series of storms resulting in heavy downpours and flash flooding.

The worst affected country was Afghanistan, where 540 fatalities have been reported since March (WFP, 2024). In Pakistan, at least 124 people died in severe flooding in Pakistan in April (OCHA, 2024), while 18 people died in Iran in May (Iran International Newsroom, 2024). In addition, the heavy rainfall damaged thousands of homes and submerged agricultural lands.

These episodes occurred just outside of the region’s main winter rainfall season, which runs from November to early April. The unusually high rains and subsequent floods in April and May followed a three-month dry period from December to March.

Researchers collaborated to assess to what extent human-induced climate change altered the likelihood and intensity of the weather conditions at the time of the most impactful floods.

They focused on a region centred on Afghanistan, bounded on the west by Iranian provinces of and on the east by provinces in Pakistan. This area covers the flood-impacted regions through April and May 2024. Due to the atypicality of this season, occurring outside of the usual rainfall period and featuring an unusual number of storms that made it wetter than normal, we choose the seasonal accumulated precipitation during April and May for the temporal definition.

Figure 1 shows the total rainfall during April-May 2024 and the anomaly with respect to 1991-2020 average, over the region.

You just read:

Increasing April-May rainfall, El Niño and high vulnerability behind deadly flooding in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more