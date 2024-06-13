RedCap by Solera Selects Uber for Business for Exclusive Rideshare Integration, Elevating Transportation Solutions at Car Dealerships

Uber for Business to expand its footprint in the automotive industry, with courtesy rides as well as parts delivery through Uber Direct, at up to 5,500 additional dealerships nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber for Business , Uber’s enterprise arm, today announced it is now the exclusive rideshare solution for RedCap by Solera , a leading software company enhancing automotive service processes in dealerships nationwide. The new rideshare integration enables RedCap customers to arrange on-demand rides through Uber for Business. In addition to rideshare, RedCap customers can request parts deliveries via Uber Direct , Uber's on-demand local delivery solution. Uber is the only platform that offers transportation and delivery solutions to its customers. With a leading position in the US rideshare industry , user-friendly solutions, and the flexibility to scale with customer demand, Uber for Business is well-positioned to create an elevated transportation experience for the 5,500 dealerships utilizing RedCap's platform nationwide.



More than 200,000 companies use Uber for Business to help provide both rides and delivery options to their employees, customers, and guests. This rideshare integration enables multiple solutions via Uber for Business on the RedCap platform dealerships already use every day. With RedCap, service and sales departments can create a more convenient customer experience by requesting courtesy rides for customers using the Uber API. If a dealership prefers to put the customer in control, they have the flexibility to offer Uber Vouchers with predetermined limits on trip distance and cost. In addition to moving people, RedCap’s Parts OnDemand integration with Uber Direct enables dealerships to arrange parts delivery within RedCap to help expedite repairs — a solution that’s growing in demand. Together, RedCap and Uber for Business can provide dealerships with a holistic transportation and delivery solution to improve customer experiences, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

“Backed by the largest mobility network in the world, Uber for Business provides the reliability, hands-on support, and innovation to make this collaboration a no-brainer,” said Jenna Smith, VP of Professional Services at Solera. “Our integration gives dealerships a comprehensive solution to streamline customer transportation and organize parts deliveries, equipping them with the tools they need to improve operational efficiency while providing exceptional customer experiences.”

This integration empowers dealerships to:

Elevate customer experiences: 47% of car buyers think about changing their automotive brand after a company fails to deliver a relevant customer experience. This integration allows dealerships to offer seamless transportation solutions while customers are without a vehicle.

think about changing their automotive brand after a company fails to deliver a relevant customer experience. This integration allows dealerships to offer seamless transportation solutions while customers are without a vehicle. Deliver and receive parts on-demand: Time is of the essence, and with on-demand delivery via Uber Direct, dealerships don’t need to tie up their lifts waiting hours for parts to arrive or pull someone from the team to make a run. RedCap’s Parts OnDemand product modernizes parts delivery without requiring additional trucks or personnel.

Time is of the essence, and with on-demand delivery via Uber Direct, dealerships don’t need to tie up their lifts waiting hours for parts to arrive or pull someone from the team to make a run. RedCap’s Parts OnDemand product modernizes parts delivery without requiring additional trucks or personnel. Optimize costs: Shuttles can be costly to run and maintain —$4,000 to $5,000 a month, according to RedCap research. With Shuttle OnDemand, dealerships will only pay for the rides and vouchers they use.

Shuttles can be costly to run and maintain —$4,000 to $5,000 a month, according to RedCap research. With Shuttle OnDemand, dealerships will only pay for the rides and vouchers they use. Increase revenue : According to RedCap, in 2024 dealerships are experiencing a 63% increase in customer spend when the customer is transported from the dealership to their home or work.

: According to RedCap, in 2024 dealerships are experiencing a 63% increase in customer spend when the customer is transported from the dealership to their home or work. Operational process enhancement to Pickup & Delivery: Enable Pickup & Delivery drivers to request a ride from Uber directly within RedCap’s DriverQ app. Dealerships can better utilize their available resources by eliminating chase drivers and the additional mileage, expense, and depreciation on dealership vehicles.

Enable Pickup & Delivery drivers to request a ride from Uber directly within RedCap’s DriverQ app. Dealerships can better utilize their available resources by eliminating chase drivers and the additional mileage, expense, and depreciation on dealership vehicles. Control spending and simplify reimbursement: Dealership administrators have the option to set parameters around spend and usage, and service advisors can attach receipts to repair orders, which are often reimbursed by original equipment manufacturers for warrantied vehicles.

Dealership administrators have the option to set parameters around spend and usage, and service advisors can attach receipts to repair orders, which are often reimbursed by original equipment manufacturers for warrantied vehicles. Leverage Uber's scale: Rides with Uber are available on-demand in all 50 U.S. states, providing greater coverage than alternatives.

Rides with Uber are available on-demand in all 50 U.S. states, providing greater coverage than alternatives. Lower liability: Uber maintains automotive insurance with leading providers to help protect riders and drivers in the event of a covered accident.

Uber maintains automotive insurance with leading providers to help protect riders and drivers in the event of a covered accident. Receive dedicated support: The team offers hands-on support for automotive dealerships that need help signing up or using the tool.



“Through this integration, we combine RedCap’s deep industry expertise with the scale, support, and flexibility of the world’s largest mobility platform to help dealerships get people and parts where they need to go—quickly, easily, and seamlessly,” said Josh Butler, Head of Uber for Business US & Canada. “Uber for Business brings the magic of Uber to companies around the world. We see immense potential to help automotive companies elevate their transportation solutions for their customers.”

This integration advances Uber for Business’ support of the automotive industry, expanding the enterprise unit’s presence by 120% YoY among dealerships and OEMs. If you’re interested in exploring how to elevate transportation solutions for your car dealership, visit this page .

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 200,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website.

RedCap by Solera

RedCap, the leading software platform within Solera’s Vehicle Solutions suite, enhances automotive service processes in dealerships nationwide. The dealership and OEM sector preferred suite includes the brands of RedCap, LoJack, DealerSocket, AutoPoint, Auto/Mate, Solera Titling, and GoldStar and boasts a comprehensive product and service line, encompassing CRM and DMS platforms and tools for managing operations, service centers, websites, marketing, titling, and inventory. Partnering means accessing a trusted industry leader committed to auto retail success. Our expert teams provide tailored recommendations and ongoing support to maximize business potential.

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Media Contact

press@uber.com