Devo Security Data Platform Attains StateRAMP Authorization

Authorization enables state and local governments to improve threat detection and incident response capabilities

BOSTON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the security data analytics company, today announced that the Devo Security Data Platform has achieved StateRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level. This authorization reflects Devo’s commitment to providing public sector organizations with reliable threat detection and incident response capabilities.



The Center for Internet Security reported that malware attacks against state and local governments increased by 148% in 2023 . StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud and security products. Now that Devo is StateRAMP authorized, state and local governments can leverage the company’s marketing-leading SIEM to solve their IT, security, and compliance challenges with unparalleled visibility and a unified view of risk posture, security operations, and the threat landscape.

“Cyberattackers are increasingly targeting state and local government agencies, making it more important than ever for those organizations to prioritize data security,” said Kayla Williams, CISO of Devo. “Many public sector organizations have limited cybersecurity resources. The Devo Security Data Platform enables them to protect their data while keeping licensing and maintenance costs down to avoid straining budgets.”

Devo also recently received Authorization to Operate at the Moderate Level under FedRAMP® , completing a rigorous accreditation process to enable federal agencies to secure their environments with the Devo Security Data Platform. Devo’s successful completion of the StateRAMP authorization underscores the company’s commitment to providing federal, state, and local government organizations with the technology they need to defend against relentless cybercriminals.

StateRAMP improves security and simplifies procurement by building a pool of pre-authorized cloud products for public sector organizations. The verification process relies on Authorized Third Party Assessing Organizations (3PAOs) to conduct independent audits and assessments.

The Devo Security Data Platform is available in the AWS GovCloud Marketplace , an isolated AWS Region designed to host sensitive data and regulated workloads in the cloud and assist customers with U.S. federal, state, and local government compliance requirements.

For more information about Devo’s public-sector solutions, visit here .

About Devo

Devo Technology replaces traditional SIEMs with a real-time security data platform. Devo’s integrated platform serves as the foundation of your security operations and includes data-powered SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA. AI and intelligent automation help your SOC work faster and smarter so you can make the right decisions in real time. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo.

