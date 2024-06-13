GEN Korean BBQ Debuts All-New Premium Menu Nationwide

New Craveable Dishes Are Now Available at All 40 Restaurant Locations

CERRITOS, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ , a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, has debuted an all-new Premium Menu that is now available at GEN locations nationwide.



The new Premium Menu featuring high-quality, top shelf proteins is available for an extra price per person or a la carte, allowing diners to choose from a wide variety of delectable dishes including beef, pork, chicken and seafood options while enjoying the engaging and interactive experience of being their own chef.

GEN’s All-New Premium Menu Items:

Premium Marinated Long Bone Short Rib Steak

Premium Wagyu

Premium Marbling Center Cut Marinated Short Rib

Al Pastor

Pollo Asado

Premium Cajun Shrimp

Carne Asada

Premium Taco Sampler (Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Cajun Shrimp)

Build Your Own K-Ramyun

Kimchi Fried Rice & Cheese Kimchi Fried Rice

“We always strive to improve on our guests’ dining experience, and this Premium Menu truly delivers on that commitment,” said Co-CEO David Kim. “With the new gourmet-level entrees on this new menu, you can take your GEN feast to the next level while enjoying traditional Korean and Korean-American food, as well as some non-traditional items like our new Taco Sampler!”

For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com

About GEN Korean BBQ

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

