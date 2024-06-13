Duos Technologies Featured Sponsor at Rail Insights 2024

Conference to feature Duos in an “Innovation Spotlight”, discussing the use of patented technology for high-speed railcar inspections and highlighting Duos’ long history and experience in assisting railroads with improving efficiency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of Machine Vision and patented Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) technology to analyze fast moving freight, passenger and transit trains and trucks, announced today that the Company will be a featured sponsor in Railway Age’s “Rail Insights 2024” virtual conference. Scheduled for June 20, 2024, this event will spotlight innovations in rail, with Duos presenting on the pivotal role of “AI at the Edge” in enhancing mechanical defect detection and overall operational rail safety.







The Duos Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP®) has established itself as the industry standard technology solution for mechanical defect detection using AI. This patented technology enables Class 1 and Class 2 railroads, short-line railroads, railcar owners and lessors, to instantly benefit from railcar safety data sharing from RIP portals. The advanced “AI at the Edge” significantly enhances processing power for freight, passenger trains, and railroad employee safety while improving operations and train inspection capabilities.

“We are honored to participate in Rail Insights 2024, where we will demonstrate how our RIP® technology sets the industry standard for mechanical defect detection,” said Chuck Ferry, CEO of Duos. “Our AI-driven solutions are at the forefront of railway innovation, significantly improving operational efficiency and safety for rail operators.”

Rail Insights 2024 brings together top executives and industry experts to discuss key trends, challenges, and advancements in the rail sector. Duos’ presentation will emphasize the proven real world transformative impact of their high-performance AI solutions combined with Edge processing on the future of rail transportation.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit Rail Insights 2024 here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

