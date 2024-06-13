Infinidat Wins Multiple Awards from Storage Magazine, UK at the 2024 Storries XXI

WALTHAM, Mass., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that Storage Magazine, UK has awarded Infinidat with the 2024 Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year Award and an Editor’s Choice Award for enterprise storage product innovation for the InfiniGuard® purpose-built backup appliance – plus, three strong Runner-Up recognitions for storage performance, backup, and optimization − at the annual Storries XXI award ceremony. Storage Magazine’s Awards recognize the industry’s finest solutions, companies, and people.



The Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year Award spotlights Infinidat’s leadership in providing highly scalable and flexible storage capacity for large enterprises. The Editor’s Choice Award recognizes Infinidat’s InfiniGuard purpose-built backup appliance. Infinidat was also selected as the Runner-Up in the categories of Performance Storage Vendor of the Year, Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year, and Storage Optimization Vendor of the Year.

“Receiving five accolades for Infinidat from Storage Magazine is not only exciting, but they also underscore the key attributes and benefits that we deliver to enterprise customers: higher and more flexible capacity options, stunningly higher performance, more powerful backup, storage consolidation, and IT optimization with AIOps and cost-effective consumption models,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “These awards continue our powerful momentum as a leading provider of industry acclaimed enterprise storage solutions, building on the dozens of top-shelf awards we’ve won over the past few years. This is why 28% of the Fortune 50 use Infinidat solutions; it’s storage innovation that outshines the rest.”

“Infinidat continues to deliver strong technical and business value for end-users, whilst also investing in their partner community. These 2024 Storage Magazine Awards clearly demonstrate Infinidat’s rise in the enterprise storage market, their competitive edge, and their desire to constantly evolve and improve their technology and products. This recognition sends a clear and powerful message to channel partners, customers, and the industry that Infinidat are the present and future of enterprise storage. We are delighted for the Infinidat team, for their success and for being recognized as one of the very best enterprise storage vendors on the planet! Congratulations Infinidat, and we look forward to sharing more success in the future,” said Liam Mugford, Head of Partner Development at CMS Distribution.

"Infinidat is innovating in so many areas lately, that it was actually hard to decide where to focus when it came to deciding on the Editor's Choice award. From the recently announced all-new InfiniBox G4, to extending their hybrid multi-cloud offerings, users are seeing productivity improvements, simplified operations, increased affordability and much more. Infinidat are just doing all the right things at the moment," said Dave Tyler, Editor at Storage Magazine.

The Storage Magazine XXI Awards winners were announced on June 6, 2024 at a gala dinner in London, UK. The event is regarded as a fixture in the global enterprise storage industry calendar.

Click here to see the complete list of winners.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159