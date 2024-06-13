Deposco Garners 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award For “3PL Innovation Of The Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that Deposco, the leading omnichannel supply chain fulfillment solutions provider, has been recognized with the “3PL Innovation of the Year” award in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program for implementing its solution in 55 days at Alogistico, a high-growth 3PL based in California.

Deposco helps companies scale smarter with integrated 3PL fulfillment software that offers fast onboarding, real-time warehouse management and order tracking, and 3PL billing automation.

Deposco’s Bright Suite creates a seamless, cohesive experience by integrating 3PL warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS) and distributed order management (DOM) solutions to provide complete control and value-rich services. The suite provides access to all 3PL WMS, order tracking, and billing activity in one central 3PL fulfillment software interface.

3PLs can adapt the suite to specific client needs with easy-to-manage services for a variety of custom requests. The solution supports custom packing slips and kitting, retailer-specific SSCC labels, and multiple marketplaces with complex shipping options. Its cloud-native system comes with API integration capabilities as well as real-time inventory and order visibility.

Meanwhile, the 3PL fulfillment software enables users to bill per client, per task, and per order. Full visibility for both users and their clients keeps everyone on the same page for order transactions and locations as well as costs. In addition, with more than 150 pre-built integrations, Deposco’s 3PL WMS can onboard new clients in as little as two hours. The fulfillment solution easily connects to existing systems (ERP or CRM) with real-time data exchange between the 3PL WMS and legacy databases.

“What an honor it is to be recognized by SupplyTech Breakthrough for our 3PL solutions. We are a top choice for rapidly growing 3PL companies that need flexible technology that fits their unique workflows without friction, error, or lag - improving their responsiveness in serving the evolving needs of today’s clients,” said Bob McFarland, president and COO of Deposco. “We remain focused on strategic initiatives and innovation to handle the heavy lifting of 3PL growing pains. Together with our customers, we can overcome challenges and drive rapid value creation to help businesses meet evolving changes, volumes, and new client demands.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Deposco's platform is configured for success with tech-forward scalability that allows 3PLs and their customers to work on other parts of their sales and supply chains and never look back. 3PLs must take ownership of end-customer experiences, but with direct-to-consumer and e-commerce on overdrive, there’s added pressure on 3PL businesses to support new services, large volumes, and clients with complex needs,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Deposco’s 3PL solution empowers warehouses to be super nimble through their single codebase, single database, and single platform – with simplified integrations and powerful automation options that allow you to keep up with current demand while scaling for future growth. Congratulations to Deposco on being our choice for ‘3PL Innovation of the Year!’”

