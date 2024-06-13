BlueSnap: A Better Way to Accept Global Payments

Waltham, MA – BlueSnap is proud to announce the launch of its unique Global Payment Orchestration Platform that simplifies payments while helping businesses reduce costs and increase sales by providing them with everything they need to sell globally built in.

Committed to simplifying the complexities of payments by helping businesses deliver an ROI (Return on Investment) through its innovative modular technology and the guidance of its team of experienced Payments Experts, BlueSnap’s Global Payment Orchestration Platform is a leading provider of value-added services which can be turned on and off by country, by product and by issuer to meet a business’ payment needs.increased authorization rates and lower costs, as well as reduced technical debt through one integration, one contract and one account.

“BlueSnap helps businesses realize their best ROI of payments through our modular technology and payments expertise,” said a spokesperson for BlueSnap. “When we say we have the Global Orchestration Payment Platform, we mean it. With one integration, one contract and one account, we are helping businesses reduce their technical debt and lower overall costs.

Focusing on ways to decrease the costs associated with payments, such as eliminating unnecessary cross-border fees, reducing FX expenses, and reducing friendly fraud costs, Blue Snap and its expert Payments Experts work closely with businesses, from implementation to ongoing payment optimization, to increase their revenue, improve the overall payment experience, reduce friction, increase authorization rates, and expand their global footprint.

BlueSnap’s Global Payment Orchestration Platform is engineered to deliver a meaningful return on investment by reducing friction points within the payment experience that leads to lower authorization rates. The platform offers Intelligent Payment Routing for more successful transaction approvals, local card acquiring to reduce cross-border fees and local currencies and payment types to localize the payment experience for buyers.

“We are business-minded Payments Experts using our technology and know-how to bring success to our clients. We are not a chatbot; we are not AI. We are a team of real people who know the power of payments, and we would love to see what it could do for your business,” furthered the spokesperson for BlueSnap.

With everything businesses need to sell in over 200 regions and the flexibility to customize payments built into just one contact and one account, BlueSnap’s global payment solutions and embedded payment solutions help businesses see a return on their investment.

BlueSnap invites businesses to fill out the contact form on its website to hear back from one of the company’s Payment Experts today and learn more about how its pioneering Global Payment Orchestration Platform could improve their bottom line.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap is a multi-award-winning global payment orchestration platform that, with the combined power of its expert payments people, innovative modular technology and unrelenting drive for ROI, has earned an impressive reputation for simplifying payments while helping businesses reduce costs and increase sales.

To learn more about BlueSnap and its global payment orchestration platform, please visit the website at https://www.bluesnap.com/.

