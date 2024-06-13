Rashid Rana, Ali Xeeshan, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, among others, attended an exclusive dinner with Mario Testino
The dinner with Mario Testino was attended by industry leaders, including Rashid Rana, Ali Xeeshan, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, Syed Yawar Ali, and more.KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Mario Testino, a globally acclaimed fashion photographer, visited Pakistan to capture the country’s rich cultural tapestry. This visit was courtesy of JS Bank’s recent collaboration with Mario to the country’s vibrant culture and diverse populace for his globally celebrated series, ‘A Beautiful World.’
With eighteen exhibitions and more than 16 books published on his work, Mario has been the official photographer for the British Royal Family, Diana, Princess of Wales and Her Majesty Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan. His series, 'A Beautiful World', has covered dozens of countries globally in a breathtaking visual journey that showcases the richness and diversity of cultures as well as the vibrant narratives that make each place and its people special.
The series 'A Beautiful World' is a visual journey that explores the richness of different cultures and the compelling narratives of people around the globe. JS Bank partnered with Mario Testino to capture the essence of Pakistani culture, its communities, and its traditions through his distinguished photographic style.
During the visit, Mario attended exclusive networking events and dinners with notable personalities, including Rashid Rana (artist), Ali Xeeshan (fashion designer), Ali Jahangir Siddiqui (former Pakistani ambassador to the US), Moeed Yusuf (former National Security Advisor of Pakistan), Faisal Mushtaq (Founder & CEO, Roots Millenium Schools) along with the top management of JS Bank.
An exclusive exhibition, from May 25 to August 25 2024 at Piazza Venezia 5, Rome, will display the fruits of this journey. This initiative by JS Bank celebrated Pakistan's cultural richness and positioned the nation on the global stage as a land of beauty and history.
