Ginger Market Surpasses USD 4.5 Billion Value in 2023, Projected to Achieve Remarkable 6.9% CAGR Growth
The Global Ginger Market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30NEW HAVEN, , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ginger Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market's current state, key players, emerging trends, and future growth prospects. The report is divided into several sections, each focusing on different aspects of the market, such as market size, geographical shares, competitive landscape, and market dynamics.
Understanding Ginger Market Dynamics
Ginger Market Overview: -
The Global Ginger Market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30. The growth of the market would be propelled mainly by the growing consumer awareness of the health benefits & culinary uses of ginger and its increasing number of medicinal & nutraceutical applications. Ginger is a versatile ingredient used in various cuisines worldwide. Its unique flavor & aroma make it a popular choice in many savory & sweet dishes, beverages, snacks, & condiments.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East/Africa
South America
Among them, the Asia-Pacific experienced considerable growth in the Global Ginger Market.
Competitor Breakdown| Top Ginger Companies
Monterey Bay Spice Co. Inc.
Sino Nature International Co Ltd
Buderim Group Limited
Knitspice
KODGAV
Canadian Ginger Company
Olam Spices
Huaguang Group
Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.
Note: If additional specific information is required beyond the current scope of the report, we will gladly provide it as part of the customization process.
Market Segmentation:
By Forms
Fresh Ginger - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
Powdered Ginger- Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
Dried Ginger - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
Ginger Oil - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
By Type
Organic- Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
Conventional- Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
By Application
Food Processing - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
Pharmaceuticals Nutraceutical - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
Personal Care Industry- Market Size & Forecast 2019-2030, USD Million
Key Factor Driving Market–
Ever-Increasing Consumer Demand for Healthy & Natural ingredients: Ginger is recognized widely for its health benefits owing to its anti-inflammatory properties, digestive benefits, and use in traditional medicine applications. As consumers increasingly seek natural remedies & functional foods to support their well-being, and ginger well-aligns with these preferences, it witnesses high demand. Moreover, there's a growing preference for natural & clean-label ingredients, which are minimally processed and free from artificial additives.
