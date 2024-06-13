Allied Payment Network Named One of the Best Places to Work in Fintech 2024
I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by people who share a common purpose and embody the culture we’ve cultivated together.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today it has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Fintech—the fourth year the company has been recognized.
The awards program, created in 2017, is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group to identify and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry.
The 2024 list includes 40 companies, recognized for providing generous employee policies and positive workplace cultures based on the results of employee surveys conducted by Arizent’s American Banker in conjunction with Best Companies Group.
"Though the fintech industry has faced many headwinds in the past year, the sector is still a vital cog in financial services, bringing ease of use and convenience to consumers and businesses," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "This year's list honors companies that continue to innovate and create jobs for technologists."
“We may be one of the smaller players in the fintech sector, but we’re proud of the ‘underdog’ mentality our people bring to Allied every single day. They have helped forge an energetic work environment that values close personal relationships, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and the celebration of shared success,” said Allied CEO Geoff Knapp. "I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by people who share a common purpose and embody the culture we’ve cultivated together."
To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
