Chart Industries Announces Favorable Repricing of Term Loan Facility

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in clean energy and industrial gas solutions, has successfully syndicated the repricing of its $1,631 million senior secured term loan facility (the “Term Loan”), which matures on March 17, 2030. Following the completion of the repricing, all outstanding amounts under the Term Loan will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to SOFR with a 0.50% floor plus a margin equal to 2.50%. The repricing represents a reduction of 0.75% per annum compared to the SOFR margin applicable prior to the repricing as well as the removal of the 0.10% credit spread adjustment. This is anticipated to result in cost savings of approximately $14 million in annual interest expense on the Term Loan.

The repricing described above is expected to be implemented via an amendment to Chart’s fifth amended and restated credit agreement, which is expected to close in July 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and the execution of definitive documentation.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com