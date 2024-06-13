Media Advisory: Families of victims of impaired driving gather in Québec City for MADD Canada’s annual Memorial Ceremony

QUÉBEC CITY, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s annual Memorial Ceremony in honour of those who have been killed in impaired driving crashes will be held on Friday, June 14, 2024. The names of four Quebec victims have been added to those that have already been engraved on the Quebec Provincial Monument since 2022.



Families who have lost a loved one will join MADD Canada (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) to unveil the newly engraved names and to light candles in honour of their loved ones and all the innocent victims of alcohol- and drug-related impaired driving crashes.

Media are welcome to attend the memorial ceremony.

Date and time: Friday, June 14, 2024, 2 p.m. Location: Parc de l’Amérique latine, Jean-Lesage Boulevard, Québec City Special guests: Sylvain Lévesque, Member for Chauveau and Second Vice-President of the National Assembly of Québec Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President, MADD Canada

Our provincial monuments provide families with a special place to remember and honour the memory of their loved ones. They also serve to remind the public of the importance of driving sober for the safety of all the users of our roadways, trails, and waterways.

The Quebec Memorial Artwork features three translucent panels set along a broken line which represents a road broken by a crash and the broken lives of all those who have been impacted by impaired driving. The victims’ names are engraved on one of the translucent panels.

MADD Canada thanks the Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec whose support made the installation of this Memorial Artwork possible as well as the annual ceremonies held in Parc de l’Amérique latine.

To RSVP, arrange for an interview or request additional information, please contact:

Marie Claude Morin, Regional Manager and Victim Services Manager for Quebec, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 233, mmorin@madd.ca