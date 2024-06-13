Karaya Gum Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 118.9 Million By 2034, Fact.MR

Karaya Gum is favored for its stability in low-pH environments and low viscosity in water, preserving flavor and consistency in beverage formulations.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently released research report by Fact.MR, worldwide revenue from the karaya gum market is expected to reach US$ 86.8 million in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034. Karaya gum is primarily used in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical products, as well as an adhesive.Stability of karaya gum in low-pH environments makes it an essential ingredient in beverages. In addition, its low viscosity in water and other liquids preserves the original beverage's flavor and consistency. These attributes are prompting major players in the global food and beverages industry to explore the potential use of karaya gum across various food items.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10185 Utilization of karaya gum as a thickener and stabilizer in diverse culinary contexts such as sauces, gravies, ice creams, and desserts is contributing to steady market expansion. Comprising galactose, mannose, and glucuronic acid, it forms a gel-like substance when bound with water. This substance stabilizes and thickens emulsions, suspensions, creams, and lotions, finding extensive application in the cosmetics industry.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global karaya gum market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034. The market is projected to reach US$ 118.9 million by the end of 2034.The market in Japan is poised to reach US$ 5.6 million in 2024. Demand for karaya gum in the United States is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034.China is set to capture a market share of 48.9% in the East Asian region in 2024. Sales of karaya gum in the cosmetics industry are estimated to reach US$ 31.5 million in 2024.“Thickening and stabilizing properties of karaya gum are driving their extensive use in creams, lotions, ointments, and emulsions. Increasing preference for natural polymers in medication formulations due to non-toxicity and chemical inertness is also driving demand for karaya gum,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market Benefiting from Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients WorldwideDue to the swiftly growing food and pharmaceutical industries, the Asia Pacific and Japan (APEJ) region is projected to hold a substantial share of the market over the forecast period. Latin America's rich biodiversity and natural resources make it an attractive market for natural ingredients like karaya gum. Convenient access to resources and the rising demand for food, drinks, and medications in India are major drivers for market growth in the country.Country-wise InsightsNorth America is a leading producer of karaya gum by value. Despite the region's growing demand for natural food products, it lags behind Western Europe in the global market. Over the forecast period, the food and pharmaceutical industries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to show significant growth.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a substantial market share in terms of volume due to the expansion of its food and pharmaceutical sectors. In Latin America, karaya gum market growth is driven by the moderately expanding industries and economy. India is a key target market for karaya gum, benefiting from easy access to resources and rising demand for food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals globally. The increasing demand for natural gums in the food and beverage industry is significantly benefiting karaya gum producers.Competitive Analysis:Key players in the karaya gum industry are aiming to support the procurement and manufacturing of karaya gum using a systematic process to boost its adoption in remote locations in developing countries. This is expected to create jobs for tribal and village manufacturers and indirectly push karaya gum sales in these countries.Manufacturers of karaya gum are focusing on developing new products and also improving existing ones to stay competitive, such as introducing new formulations, flavors, and packaging for their gum products. Companies are looking to expand their operations into new markets and geographic regions. To promote the health benefits of karaya gum, manufacturers are developing new product formulations and engaging in targeted marketing to specific industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Companies are focusing on obtaining certifications, such as organic and non-GMO, to appeal to health-conscious consumers.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the karaya gum market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges insights into the karaya gum market based on form (powder, granules, lumps) and end use (food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Cinnamon Market : The global cinnamon market is estimated to account for US$ 1.02 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.89 billion by 2034-end. The market is forecasted to expand rapidly at 6.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. 