Molecular Cytogenetics Market Updates : Asia-Pacific Region to witness the Highest CAGR During 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Molecular Cytogenetics Market," The molecular cytogenetics market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Chromosome biology and the application of molecular cytogenetic techniques in biology and medicine are included in the field of molecular cytogenetics. The structural and functional structure of the cell's chromosomes and nucleus, gene expression and evolution, genome variation in tumor genetics, and medical genetics can all be studied with the aid of molecular cytogenetics. Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), and array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) are typical methods used in molecular cytogenetics.

Because molecular cytogenetic techniques are widely used for in-depth research of genetic disorders, such as cancer, and their therapy, the genetic disorders segment holds the highest share of the global market by application in 2021. Additionally, the broad use of molecular cytogenetics in drug research and development, as well as in the discovery of biomarkers, is anticipated to propel the customized medicines segment to grow at the quickest CAGR over the projection period.

Geographically speaking, North America has a significant market share in molecular cytogenetics due to the region's strong legislative framework governing genetic testing as well as mergers and acquisitions by prominent businesses in the industry. However, because of the region's expanding markets and shift from fish to array-based approaches, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the largest CAGR during the projection period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Empire Genomics, LLC.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Applied Spectral Imaging

Cyto Test Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology)

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Genial Genetic Solutions Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

