Used Bike Market 2024 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future by 2031

Used Bike Market

By Type, the standard segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future..

An increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, the high cost associated with new bikes, and the rise in internet-based sales drive the growth of the global used bikes market ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, the high cost associated with new bikes, and the rise in internet-based sales drive the growth of the global 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, the high risk of accidents restricts the market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for bike taxi services and the rising adoption of electric motorcycles present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09641

The global used bike market size was valued at $38.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $66.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

One major reason that is projected to contribute to a rise in the demand for used bikes produced locally during the forecast period is the increase in traffic congestion in both developed and developing countries. A range of motorcycle types, including ordinary bikes and scooters, have increased in quantity throughout time to meet the wants of varied clientele. Due to the lack of dependable public transportation, there has been a significant increase in the demand for motorcycles in rural areas as well. This is expected to accelerate the expansion of domestically produced bikes in the market for used bikes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Yamaha Certified Pre-Owned, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd., Droom, Mundimoto Europe SL, Triumph Motorcycles, Motohunt Inc., Used Motorcycle Store (Dealer Spike), Motorbikes 4 All, Batfa Japan Inc., Blade Motorcycles

Based on the distribution channel, the C2C segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global used bikes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Low pricing and easy transfer of documents are the factors that drive the growth of the segment. In addition, direct one-on-one interaction between the buyers and sellers is a major factor that creates scope opportunity for this segment in the used bikes market. However, the B2C segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/787ea863e0809c90607a41fc10fb3b0b

Europe is the second largest market for the used bikes. The rise in popularity of motocross events and modification of used bikes for such events are expected to primarily drive the growth of the used bikes market in European countries. Other factors that drive the growth of the used bike market include modified used bikes, an increase in demand for electric bikes, and a rise in tourism activities. The U.K. is becoming one of the leading markets for used bikes in Europe owing to the independent nature of two wheels compared to public transport. In addition, in the past year, riding a motorcycle or scooter to work has grown in popularity. Moreover, the rise in presence of online platforms and used bike dealers to provide certified used bikes are expected to fuel the growth of the used bike market across the U.K. during the forecast period.

Moreover, any bike's sales are significantly influenced by the business dealership. The expansion of business-to-customer (B2C), particularly in the used bike industry, is fueled by a number of factors, including accessibility to the vehicle, pre-owned certified vehicles, immediate delivery of the vehicle, and brand trust. The important market trends for B2C market players also include negotiated prices, various product tests, the growth of online infrastructure, and post-sale services. Therefore, it is projected that brand trust and the opportunity to test drive a variety of cars right away would open chances for the secondhand bike industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09641

One major reason that is projected to contribute to a rise in the demand for used bikes produced locally during the forecast period is the increase in traffic congestion in both developed and developing countries. A range of motorcycle types, including ordinary bikes and scooters, have increased in quantity throughout time to meet the wants of varied clientele. Due to the lack of dependable public transportation, there has been a significant increase in the demand for motorcycles in rural areas as well. This is expected to accelerate the expansion of domestically produced bikes in the market for used bikes.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By distribution channel, the C2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future..

By source, the domestically manufactured segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future..

By engine capacity, the 125 to 250cc segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future.

By propulsion, the ICE segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

E-SUV Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/09/09/2293989/0/en/E-SUV-Market-to-Garner-252-72-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Utility Vehicle Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utility-vehicle-market-to-reach-51-69-bn-globally-by-2030-at-9-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301350994.html

Electric Bikes Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-bikes-market-to-garner-118-65-bn-globally-by-2030-at-10-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301252723.html

Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html