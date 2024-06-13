Immunohistochemistry Market Forecast: $4.5 Billion Valuation by 2031, Growing at 6.5% CAGR

Immunohistochemistry Market Report

Allied Market Research published an exclusive report Immunohistochemistry Market, which includes a detailed analysis based on competitors and important market segments (2021-2031). The market scenario is analyzed using Porter's five forces model. This model explains the components of the industry such as bargaining power of buyer and supplier, threat of substitutes, threat to new entrants and industrial rivalry. This market faces a high threat from substitutes and there exists intense competition among the market players.



Immunohistochemistry is a technique that is used to diagnose numerous chronic illnesses like cancer and cardiovascular and infectious diseases. It is a highly sensitive method that allows the localization of antigens within a cell or a tissue with high resolution. The method is based on the use of a primary antibody that specifically binds to its complementary antigen.

The key Immunohistochemistry Market trends are the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease, the rise in the geriatric population and increase in healthcare expenditure across the world drives Immunohistochemistry Market growth. According to a report published by the World Health Organization, in 2021, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) killed around 41 million people each year, which was 71% of all deaths globally. However, lack of skilled professionals restricts the market growth in the forecast period.



Immunohistochemistry Market Report Highlights

On the basis of the product, the immunohistochemistry market has been segmented into antibodies, reagents, equipment, and kits. In 2021, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to an increase in use of primary and secondary antibodies in immunohistochemistry tests for the diagnosis of disease.

On the basis of application, the diagnosis segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others across the world.

Depending on the end user the immunohistochemistry market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of 48.0%. The large share of this segment was attributed due to the increase in the number of patient visits to hospitals for diagnosis of various chronic diseases.

North America accounted for a majority of the immunohistochemistry market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in a number of chronic disease cases, the presence of key players, and advancements in healthcare in the region. For instance, six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease, like heart disease and stroke, cancer, or diabetes which are leading causes of death and disability and they are also a leading driver of the healthcare costs in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to an increase in medical tourism, implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments, and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, rapid growth in the healthcare industry in India to support the market growth in this region.



Key players that operate in the immunohistochemistry market are Abcam PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Biocare Medical LLC, Biogenex Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc, Diagnostic Biosystems Inc., Eagle Biosciences Inc, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Genemed Biotechnologies Inc, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc, Takara Bio. Inc and Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.



The financial analysis of the Immunohistochemistry Market is carried out considering the cost of raw materials, manpower, and production costs as well as the market density, suppliers, and pricing trends. To provide a comprehensive and in-depth perspective of the market, other elements such as the supply chain, downstream customers, and sourcing strategy are evaluated. The research on market positioning will also be presented to report to buyers, considering the target market, brand strategy, and pricing plan.



