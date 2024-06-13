Industrial Filtration Market to Reach USD 51.98 Billion by 2031 Driven by Increased Awareness of Environmental Issues
"Purifying Progress: Exploring the Industrial Filtration Market - Trends, Innovations, and Applications in Clean Manufacturing Solutions."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Industrial Filtration Market size at USD 34.9 billion in 2023 and USD 51.98 billion by 2031with a projected CAGR of 5.10%.
Environmental regulations and standards are gaining momentum globally to mitigate the Several significant factors influence the market, including government-enacted environmental regulations and policies, the need for safe working environments in industrial facilities, the rising demand for equipment reliability and longevity, and the growth of industries in developing nations.
The global industrial filtration market is driven by the need for safe working environments, increasing urbanization and industrialization and stringent government policies aimed at reducing airborne pollutants to protect human health. Additionally, rising consumer demand for high-quality products fuels market growth.
A major driver of the market is the water and wastewater treatment industry, which employs processes such as sewage treatment, water recycling, effluent treatment, and water purification. This sector uses technologies including testing, disinfection, and distillation. The increasing need for industrial filtration, essential for removing pipe scale, algae, sand, and silt from primary water sources, is expected to boost demand.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Alfa Laval
• Freudenberg Group
• Cummins Inc.
• Eaton Corporation
• Filtration Group Corporation
• Sidco Filter Corporation
• Donaldson Company Inc.
• Camfil
• Pall Corporation
• MANN+HUMMEL
• and other
Segment Analysis
The nonwoven fabric segment is projected to be the largest contributor to the industrial filtration market based on filter media. During the forecast period, it is expected to hold the greatest market share. Nonwoven fabrics are gaining popularity due to their durability, reusability, water resistance, hypoallergenic properties, fire resistance, softness, lightness, and, in some cases, washability. This segment is the most commonly used filter media, suitable for a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals and mineral processing. The complex fiber arrangement, high-speed, low-cost manufacturing processes, and versatile design options due to the adaptable structure make nonwoven fabrics ideal for these applications. Additionally, the use of reusable and recyclable filters, such as activated carbon and nonwoven filters, has become increasingly popular.
By Type
• Air
• Liquid
By product type
• Filter Press
• Drum
• Cartridge
• Bag
• Depth
• Others
By filter Media
• Metal
• Filter Papers
• Fiberglass
• Nonwovens Fabric
• Activated Charcoal
By End-user
• Chemical and Petrochemicals
• Food and Beverage
• Power Generation
• Metals and Mining
• Healthcare
• Pulp and Paper
• Others
Competitor Insights
Several leading companies in the market are actively engaged in product innovations, developing new filtration technologies, materials, and designs that enhance performance, efficiency, and durability. Additionally, key players are focusing on product diversification to cater to emerging markets and meet increasing consumer demands, which supports market growth. Furthermore, ongoing partnerships and acquisitions by top companies are expanding their global footprint, increasing sales, and accessing new customer segments, contributing to market expansion. Aggressive promotional and marketing activities by manufacturers, including social media campaigns, online presence, trade shows, and industry events, are also driving market growth.
Recent Developments
September 2023: Parker Hannifin's Industrial Gas Filtration division introduced BHA® replacement dust cartridges for Donaldson Downflo® Evolution (DFE) collectors, promising cost savings and improved air cleaning performance.
August 2022: Eaton's Filtration Division showcased new filtration solutions at ACHEMA 2022, including BECO CARBON depth filter sheets with activated carbon and Simplex 72X pipeline strainers.
March 2020: Danaher acquired GE’s Life Science division's Biopharma business, now known as Cytiva, a leading provider of biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing solutions.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Industrial Filtration Market
The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted industrial sectors, as many materials were exported from these countries. The conflict has caused substantial destruction in these industries, increasing the urgency for filters in various applications. Taiwan, a major producer of advanced chips, faces growing pressures due to China's covert support of Russia, highlighting the fragility of global supply chains. This situation has accelerated the need for semiconductor capacity expansion in the United States and Europe, driving the demand for new chip factories and essential filters for etching chemicals and wash water.
Furthermore, sanctions on Russia have intensified the need for alternative fuels to replace Russian oil and gas, which also require filtration and separation. Filtration and separation vendors play a crucial role in delivering these alternative energy sources efficiently and cost-effectively.
Regional Analysis
North America commands a significant portion of the industrial filtration market, attributed to its robust industrial infrastructure across sectors like manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and automotive. Additionally, the increasing focus on employee health and safety in the region is driving demand for filtration products to maintain clean working environments by eliminating hazardous particles, contaminants, and airborne pollutants. Moreover, the enforcement of stringent government policies to mitigate air and water pollution and regulate industrial emissions further fuels market growth.
Key Takeaways:
• The global industrial filtration market is set for substantial growth, driven by heightened consumer awareness and supportive government initiatives, particularly benefiting the gas engine market.
• Strategic alliances, cooperative ventures, investments, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning.
• North America is expected to sustain its leading position, bolstered by thriving healthcare and power generation sectors, which underpin the region's market growth.
