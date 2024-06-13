BitFuFu Inc. to Participate in the BITMAIN World Digital Mining Summit 2024

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, today announced it will participate in the BITMAIN World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) 2024 being held on June 17-18, 2024, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Hosted by BITMAIN, the world's largest manufacturer of digital currency mining machines, WDMS is a premier event that brings together top leaders in mining and blockchain from around the world to discuss the latest developments and future trends in global mining.

Mr. Leo Lu, Chief Executive Officer of BitFuFu, will deliver a keynote speech on June 17 where he will discuss BitFuFu's cloud-mining technology and how this is an efficient and convenient way for both customers and digital asset miners to obtain Bitcoin at a reasonable cost. For digital asset miners, cloud-mining generates upfront working capital to expand and scale operations, hedges against Bitcoin price volatility, and supports significantly higher repeat customer purchases. For customers, cloud mining offers a potentially cheaper alternative to purchasing Bitcoin directly from exchanges.

For more information on the event and to watch BitFuFu’s keynote speech via livestream, please visit the WDMS 2024 official website.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu is a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider. BitFuFu received early investment from Bitmain, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains Bitmain’s sole strategic partner in the cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with Bitmain, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://ir.bitfufu.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

ir@bitfufu.com

Christensen Advisory

bff@christensencomms.com