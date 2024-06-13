Shiprock Capital announces new Chief Risk Officer

LONDON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management (“Shiprock”), a London-based investment management firm focused on investing in Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced a new Chief Risk Officer.



Kevin Irwin, CAIA, CFA, joins Shiprock after having spent 15 years at GML Capital, where he was Chief Operating Officer and Risk Officer. He was previously at ABN AMRO Mellon and Mellon Financial and was educated at Yale University.

Andrey Pavlichenkov, founder and Chief Investment Officer at Shiprock, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the firm. He brings enormous experience and expertise which will be very valuable to us. This is a very senior hire and is indicative both of our continuing growth as an organisation and our considerable investment in talent.”

Kevin Irwin, Chief Risk Officer at Shiprock, added, “Shiprock has a superb investment team with an exceptional track record and is a very exciting place to be. I am very glad to be part of its on-going expansion and to be taking part in the next chapter of its story.”

About Shiprock:



Shiprock Capital Management is a London-based investment management firm focused on investing in Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the fastest-growing managers in the space.

