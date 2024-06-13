Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market 2024-2034: Forecasts by Application (Commercial, Defence, Space, National Security) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The ground short-range surveillance radar market was valued at US$2,334.1 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Demand for Cost-Effective Surveillance Solutions

The increasing demand for cost-effective surveillance solutions has propelled growth in the ground short-range surveillance radar market. These radar systems offer real-time situational awareness, efficient target detection, and operation in diverse conditions, making them appealing across sectors like defence and perimeter security. With a focus on optimizing resources while bolstering security, organizations favour radar systems for their affordability and performance balance. Advancements in radar technology, including improved signal processing and detection capabilities, further drive market growth. For instance, in May 2024, Leonardo DRS unveiled its cutting-edge RADA tactical ground radars during SOF Week 2024, highlighting their versatile functionalities designed for Department of Defence and allied military applications.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed substantial challenges for the ground surveillance radar market, manifesting in supply chain disruptions, decreased demand, and project delays. However, government budget reallocations in response to the pandemic have reshaped market dynamics, with funds initially earmarked for defence and security projects redirected towards healthcare infrastructure and economic stimulus measures. This reprioritization has resulted in reduced spending on ground surveillance radar systems in both defence and commercial sectors, further slowing market growth. Projects related to the expansion and modernization of surveillance infrastructure have been deferred, contributing to a decline in market activity.

Despite the challenges, the pandemic has driven innovation in the ground surveillance radar market. There is a notable trend towards developing remote monitoring technologies, autonomous operations, and advanced data analytics. The increased focus on public safety and security post-pandemic is anticipated to sustain demand for surveillance radar systems, prioritizing cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Overall, while COVID-19 posed immediate obstacles, it spurred resilience and innovation, shaping the industry's future trajectory.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increase in Surveillance Radar Procurement Due to Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has significantly influenced the global market for surveillance radars. Economic sanctions, rising commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions resulting from the conflict have disrupted the global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has prompted many countries to reassess their defence spending and procurement plans.

India, China, Canada, Estonia, Iraq, and Taiwan have prioritized investments in the radar industry to enhance their defence capabilities in response to the conflict. For example, Blighter Surveillance Systems supplied its A422 radars to Ukrainian forces as part of an Anti-UAS capability during the conflict. The A422 radar, known for its medium-range capabilities of detecting and reporting air and ground targets up to 20 km away, has been crucial in supporting Ukrainian forces amidst the ongoing conflict, demonstrating the growing demand for advanced surveillance radars worldwide.

Increasing Terrorism Worldwide Is Compelling Nations to Install Advanced Military Radar Systems

The global rise in terrorism is driving the demand for advanced military radar systems, particularly ground short-range surveillance (GSRS) systems. Governments and defence organizations are prioritizing the installation of these technologies to enhance surveillance, detection, and response capabilities. Terrorist groups' increasingly sophisticated tactics necessitate superior radar systems for early threat detection and actionable intelligence. GSRS systems, crucial in urban environments, border areas, and critical infrastructure protection, integrate advanced sensor technologies like thermal imaging, LiDAR, and synthetic aperture radar. This provides comprehensive situational awareness and quick response capabilities. High-risk regions, such as the Middle East and parts of Asia, are heavily investing in GSRS, while developed nations are upgrading their surveillance infrastructures. Consequently, the GSRS market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the need for reliable and real-time surveillance to counter modern terrorist threats effectively.

Several countries worldwide are witnessing border protection issues with illegal trespassing and trafficking on the rise. The situation has motivated nations to empower their border security using virtual electronic fence systems. This will boost installation of military radars around the world. For instance, in August 2023, the U.S. Space Force awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a $574.5 million seven-year contract for maintaining ground-based radar sensors used in missile warning and space surveillance. This contract underscores the growing importance of ground-based radar systems in enhancing the Space Force's capabilities for missile detection and space monitoring.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Significance of Ensuring Border and Maritime Security

Globally, the demand for surveillance radar systems tailored to specific needs has surged, driven by heightened concerns regarding border and maritime security. Nations with extensive coastlines are particularly prioritizing coastal surveillance to combat smuggling, monitor maritime activities, and safeguard territorial waters, leveraging advanced radar technologies. These systems have become indispensable for border defence and maritime zone protection, enabling real-time detection and tracking of aircraft, vessels, and individuals.

By facilitating authorities in monitoring potential threats like illegal or terrorist activities, these radar systems aid in timely decision-making and efficient threat apprehension. Consequently, this trend is fuelling market growth and advancement. For instance, in April 2024, the Brazilian Navy and Embraer forged a partnership agreement aimed at mutual support in research, development, and innovation endeavours. The collaboration targets the enhancement of on-board Surface Search and Coastal Surveillance Radars, with a specific focus on advancing the maturity of the Gaivota X Radar.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the ground short-range surveillance radar market are Aselsan A.S., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Echodyne Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., ELTA Systems Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Hensoldt AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, NavTech Radar Ltd., Owl (Dynetics), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), and Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, agreement, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 8 th April 2024, Aselsan A.S. won a contract from Argentinian Armed Forces to deliver ACAR-K surveillance radar systems. It is designed and developed by ASELSAN for detecting, tracking and classifying targets moving on the ground at day and night in all weather conditions. The Ku-band radar can automatically classify targets and provide adjustments for artillery units

