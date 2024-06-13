Space Mining market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Space Mining Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Technique (Asteroid Mining, Lunar Mining, Planetary Mining), by Resource Extraction (Liquid Extraction, Precious Metals Extraction, Rare Earth Elements Extraction, Other), by Infrastructure (Drilling Rigs and Excavators, Payload Handling Systems, Autonomous Mining Vehicles, Ore Processing Plants, Orbital Storage Depots, Interplanetary Transport Vessels) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global space mining market was valued at US$1,388.1 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Economic Viability and Potential Profitability Are Key Drivers for the Market

The extraction of valuable resources from space offers the potential for significant economic returns. Asteroids and other celestial bodies are believed to contain vast amounts of precious metals, rare earth elements, and other valuable materials. For example, the asteroid 16 Psyche is estimated to contain metal worth approximately $10,000 quadrillion, far exceeding the global economy’s total value. The economic allure of these resources is driving investment and innovation in space mining technologies. Additionally, as technology advances and the cost of space missions decreases, the economic feasibility of space mining becomes more attainable. Companies are developing business models that promise high returns on investment, attracting both private and public sector funding. The potential profitability of space mining is a powerful motivator, driving companies and investors to push the boundaries of what is possible and accelerating the growth of the market.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Space Mining Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a multifaceted impact on the space mining market, influencing both its immediate operations and long-term strategic outlook. Initially, the global lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus disrupted the supply chains and logistical networks critical to space mining activities. Companies faced delays in equipment deliveries, deployment of personnel, and access to specialized resources required for research and development. Moreover, stringent health and safety protocols necessitated adjustments in operational procedures, affecting the efficiency and timelines of ongoing projects.

On a broader scale, the economic downturn triggered by the pandemic posed challenges to funding and investment in the space mining sector. Uncertainties in financial markets and prioritization of immediate health and economic needs diverted attention and resources away from long-term, capital-intensive projects such as space mining. This constrained access to capital for startups and smaller players, potentially slowing down innovation and technological advancements crucial for the sector's growth.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Expansion of Space Exploration Missions

The expansion of space exploration missions is another significant driver for the space mining market. With increasing interest from both governmental space agencies and private companies, the number of missions aimed at exploring and utilising space resources is on the rise. NASA’s Artemis program, aimed at returning humans to the Moon and establishing a sustainable presence, includes plans for resource extraction to support long-term lunar operations. Similarly, SpaceX’s ambitious plans to colonise Mars involve the utilisation of Martian resources.

These missions not only advance our understanding of space but also demonstrate the feasibility of space mining operations. The success of these missions will pave the way for commercial space mining activities, showcasing the potential for profitable resource extraction beyond Earth. As more missions target resource-rich asteroids and other celestial bodies, they will drive the development and implementation of space mining technologies, contributing to the growth of the market.

Collaboration Between Public and Private Sectors

Collaboration between public and private sectors is a crucial driver for the global space mining market. Governments and space agencies provide the necessary regulatory frameworks, funding, and infrastructure, while private companies bring innovation, agility, and investment. This collaborative approach is essential for advancing space mining technologies and achieving commercial viability. For example, NASA’s Artemis program involves partnerships with private companies to develop lunar exploration technologies, including resource extraction capabilities.

Similarly, the European Space Agency collaborates with private entities to advance its space exploration and mining initiatives. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, risk-sharing, and the pooling of resources, accelerating the development of space mining technologies. By working together, public and private sectors can overcome the significant technical and financial challenges associated with space mining, driving the market forward. The synergy created by these collaborations is critical for the successful implementation of space mining projects, ensuring sustainable growth and development of the market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Emergence of Space Tourism and Colonisation

As companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic make strides in developing commercial space travel, the need for sustainable resources in space becomes increasingly important. Space mining can provide the materials necessary to build and maintain space habitats, support life systems, and fuel spacecraft, making long-term human presence in space feasible. For example, water extracted from asteroids or the Moon can be used for drinking, growing food, and producing oxygen and hydrogen for fuel.

The development of space hotels and colonies will require a steady supply of building materials, which can be sourced from space to reduce costs and reliance on Earth’s resources. The growth of space tourism and the vision of human colonisation of other planets are driving investment and innovation in space mining technologies. As these markets expand, the demand for space-mined resources will increase, propelling the growth of the space mining market.

Rising Interest in Sustainable Space Exploration

As humanity looks to expand its presence in space, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability to ensure long-term success. Space mining plays a vital role in this by providing essential resources for building and maintaining space habitats, refueling spacecraft, and supporting life systems without depleting Earth’s resources. For instance, extracting water from asteroids or the Moon can be used for drinking, growing food, and producing rocket fuel.

This reduces the need to transport large quantities of water from Earth, making space missions more sustainable and cost-effective. Additionally, mining metals from space for constructing habitats and spacecraft components helps mitigate the environmental impact of mining on Earth. The focus on sustainability in space exploration is encouraging the development of space mining technologies, as they are integral to creating a self-sustaining human presence in space, thus driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the space mining market are Asteroid Mining Corporation, China National Space Administration, Deep Space Industries (Acquired by Bradford Space), European Space Agency, iSpace Inc., Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Kleos Space S.A., Moon Express, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), OffWorld, Planetary Resources (Acquired by ConsenSys), Russian Federal Space Agency, Shackleton Energy Company, SpaceFab.US, TransAstra Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

24 Jan 2024, TransAstra, a pioneer in orbital trash control and space logistics, has landed another research and development contract, this time from the US Department of Defence (DoD), for its ground-breaking FlyTrap technology. In carrying out this contract, TransAstra will work in conjunction with the esteemed College of Engineering, Climate and Space Sciences, and Engineering department at the University of Michigan.

16 Nov 2023, Global lunar exploration business ispace, inc. (ispace) revealed the completed design of its tiny rover, which will be carried to the Moon by its lunar lander as part of Mission 2's exploration efforts. Takeshi Hakamada, the founder and CEO of ispace, unveiled the design today during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan.

04 Nov 2023, The Space Capable Asteroid Robotic Explorer (SCAR-E), developed by the UK-based Asteroid Mining Corporation (AMC), unveiled in the US, Japan, and South Korea. With its unique gripping technology, SCAR-E can navigate a variety of difficult conditions, from asteroid terrain to caves and tunnels.





