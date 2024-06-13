Acetylated Monoglyceride Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and Climb to US$ 471.4 million by 2034, Fact.MR

Acetylated Monoglycerides Adding Delightful Flavor to Frostings, Fillings, and Whipped Cream While Ensuring Their Stability: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global acetylated monoglyceride market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 303.6 million and further expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.Acetylated monoglycerides, commonly known as AMG, are typically incorporated into the liquid phase of batter for baking purposes. They are integral components of frostings, fillings, and whipped cream, contributing to stabilization and prolonged shelf life.Acetylated monoglycerides enhance the foaming and whipping properties of creams containing vegetable fat. They are increasingly favored in the pharmaceutical sector for blending with other chemical substances to create medications.Plasticizers are among the most sought-after plastic additives. With plastic goods replacing conventional items in construction, infrastructure, and automotive sectors, demand for plastic additives has surged. Strong consumer preference for plastics due to lower costs, enhanced functionality, and increased durability is further driving this demand. Powder and bead forms of acetylated monoglycerides are preferred over liquid forms due to their ease of transportation, driving sales in these forms. Strict health and environmental regulations governing additives like acetylated monoglycerides pose challenges to compliance, potentially hindering market growth.Key Takeaways from Market StudyRevenue from the global acetylated monoglyceride market is projected reach US$ 471.4 million by the end of 2034. The market in South Korea is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 15.12 million in 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. North America is forecasted to hold a global market share of 24.3% by 2034.The Mexico market is analyzed to be worth US$ 22.8 million by the end of 2034. The powder and beads form is calculated to account for 52.8% market share by the end of 2034. The East Asia market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.“Rising demand for plasticizers to improve the durability and heat sensitivity of polymer resins is contributing to acetylated monoglyceride market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Use of Acetylated Monoglycerides in Poultry Meat Offering Lucrative Opportunities to SuppliersAn increasing portion of chicken meat is now sold to consumers already packaged, a deviation from the previous practice of retail-level packaging after purchase in ice. This shift necessitated significant ice usage, transportation, and retail resources.Processing plants can now swiftly package ready-to-cook poultry or cut-up pieces, thanks to improved quality control and processing techniques. The utilization of a covering that reduces moisture loss and inhibits bacterial growth could enhance the marketability of ready-to-cook poultry meat.Regional AnalysisThe market in South Korea is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034, with the country expected to hold a 23.1% share of the acetylated monoglycerides market in East Asia by the end of 2034.In the United States, the growing number of vegans and vegetarians is a key trend driving demand for plant-based alternatives to animal-derived additives such as gelatin and dairy fats. Stabilizers like acetylated monoglycerides and diglycerides are crucial for maintaining texture and consistency in plant-based meals. This trend presents opportunities to develop plant-derived mono and diglyceride derivatives tailored to vegan and vegetarian preferences. For example, soy-derived mono and diglycerides effectively stabilize vegan sweets, enhancing their appeal. Top Key Players are Aspek Kimya; BASF SE; Fine Organics; Henan Zhengtong Food Technology Co., Ltd.; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; Kerry Group; Lifelong Chemical Co., Ltd.; Musim Mas Group; Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.; Spell Organics Ltd.; Zhengzhou Dahe Food S&T Co., Ltd.; Zhengzhou Yizeli Industrial Co., Ltd.Competitive AnalysisKey players in the acetylated monoglyceride industry are placing a strong emphasis on innovation and new product development to broaden their portfolios. Additionally, companies are strategically expanding their geographical presence to enhance their competitive edge.Recent DevelopmentsKerry Group, for instance, inaugurated a state-of-the-art production facility in Saudi Arabia in January 2022, with an investment exceeding US$ 84.17 million to bolster its operations in Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye.In 2021, BASF SE expanded its range of palm-based surfactant products in the European market, obtaining RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certifications to meet increasing sustainability demands.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the acetylated monoglyceride market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (liquid, powder & beads) and application (food industry, pharmaceutical industry, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Elemental Formula Market : The elemental formula market remains highly consolidated on the top, with leading players accounting for more than half market share. 