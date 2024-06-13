Racing Tires Market: Strong Growth Projected, Valued at $18.7 Billion by 2032

Racing Tires Market

The racing tire market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, tire type, and region.

The growth of the racing tire market is driven by factors such as rise in popularity of motorsports events, increase in demand for sustainable racing tire manufacturing process” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $10.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Surge in advancements in tire technology, such as new tire compounds, construction methods, and tread patterns offer superior performance and safety on the racetrack. Moreover, market growth is supplemented by numerous developments carried out by top high-performance tire manufacturers.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3168

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as rise in popularity of motorsports events, increase in demand for sustainable racing tire manufacturing process, rise in demand for high-performance tires drive the growth of the racing tire market. However, regulatory challenges related to safety and performance standards, and high cost of racing tires hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased collaboration with drivers and teams for testing & promotion, and introduction of natural rubber- based racing tires offer remarkable growth opportunities for the players operating in the racing tire market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Bridgestone Corporation, Maxxis International USA, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., Nexen Tire, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Hankook and Company Co., Ltd., Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd., Michelin

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global racing tires market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, expansion and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/34bedbc80c15fd392c3b63e4011db8d2

Based on distribution channel, the replacement tires segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global racing tires market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, as high-speed races result in tire wear and frequent replacements. Racing teams and individuals rely on replacement tires to maintain optimal performance and safety during races.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global racing tires market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as Europe hosts a diverse range of motorsport events, from Formula 1 to endurance racing at Le Mans. Each country's motorsport culture influences tire preferences. Europe is home to many luxury sports car manufacturers, and racing teams creating demand for high-performance racing tires that match the performance characteristics of these vehicles. However, Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the emergence of motorsport events, such as Formula 1 races in China and Japan. This growth fuels demand for racing tires. The growing middle-class population and rise in demand for high-performance vehicles, drive the demand for racing tires that match their vehicles' capabilities.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3168

Based on application, the auto racing tires held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global racing tires market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to rise in popularity of motorsports, including Formula 1, NASCAR, and endurance racing, globally. However, motorcycle racing tires segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to increase in diverse categories of motorcycle racing and prestigious events such as MotoGP.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Two-Wheeler Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-wheeler-market-to-reach-260-60-billion-globally-by-2032-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302000089.html#:~:text=Two%2DWheeler%20Market%20to%20Reach,6.4%25%20CAGR%3A%20Allied%20Market%20Research

Minibus Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/01/22/2812718/0/en/Minibus-Market-to-Reach-15-5-billion-Globally-by-2032-at-4-7-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

Utility Vehicle Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utility-vehicle-market-to-reach-51-69-bn-globally-by-2030-at-9-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301350994.html

Electric Bikes Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-bikes-market-to-garner-118-65-bn-globally-by-2030-at-10-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301252723.html