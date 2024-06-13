IRENA Council Convenes Amidst UN Secretary General’s Call for Urgent Climate Action

The two-day meeting gathers representatives from 105 countries in Abu Dhabi to discuss renewable energy investments and partnerships and explore best practices in energy planning.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 13 June 2024 – The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) convenes its 27th Council meeting in Abu Dhabi today, just days after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an urgent call for climate action. The two-day meetings gather representatives from 105 countries to discuss critical issues facing the energy transition.

Over the next two days, IRENA members will focus on scaling up and derisking renewable energy investments towards realising decarbonisation and sustainable development goals, bolstering partnerships with private sector entities and utilities and delving into best practices for energy planning. The Council will also facilitate consultation and cooperation among IRENA Members to review the Agency’s work programme, budget and annual report among other relevant administrative and institutional matters.

"Despite the world installing more renewable energy capacity in 2023 than any previous year, additions were still only half of what is necessary to limit rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius," said IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera. "To meet the global target of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, a significant increase in commitment and action from both public and private sectors is essential. IRENA will play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and accountability by tracking progress and facilitating implementation towards the energy goals set at COP28."

Last week, Mr. La Camera met with Mr. Guterres and emphasised the critical need to prioritise energy infrastructure in the climate agenda. He also highlighted IRENA's role as custodian agency in monitoring progress toward the global target to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, as tasked by the COP28 Presidency and supported by the incoming COP29 Presidency.

"IRENA’s mission is critical on many levels," stated Dr Gloria Magombo Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Zimbabwe and 27th IRENA Council Chair. "A renewables-based energy transition is not only the most effective climate solution available but also key to addressing the energy access challenges many countries currently face. As Council chair, I am committed to ensuring that IRENA's exceptional work in advocacy, support, and progress tracking is fully supported by its members."

In May 2024, COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber officially tasked IRENA with the establishment of a special annual report series dedicated to monitoring progress and providing recommendations on achieving key energy goals of the UAE Consensus set at COP28.