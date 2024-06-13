Dental Burs and Endodontic Market Updates 2024 : is Predicted to Attain USD 2.12 Billion by 2028

Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dental Burs and Endodontic Market, by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global dental burs and endodontic market was valued at $1,283.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,125.95 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Dental burs are instruments used in contemporary dentistry for surgical procedures and tooth restoration. These are made to resemble tiny drilling tools that were used in hand pieces to cut through hard tissues like teeth and bones. These have a cutting blade on their edge surfaces, which aids in creating a smooth surface for cavity preparation. Dentistry's endodontic specialty focuses on the examination and care of the tissues and dental pulp that surround tooth roots. It is one of the most popular treatment options, and an endodontic product is used to carry it out.

The senior population is growing, dental caries, tooth decay, and dental cracks are becoming more common, the healthcare industry is developing, and dental tourism is on the rise. These are the causes driving the expansion of the dental burs and endodontic market. Dental burs are widely accessible and come in a variety of materials, including carbide and diamond. They were originally used to create cavities prior to the initiation of root canal and tooth extraction treatments. Additionally, endodontics are offered in various products for root canal therapy. The development of innovative production techniques for a range of dental products is the primary focus of industry participants.

Regional, product, and distribution channel segments make up the dental burs and endodontic market. The market is segmented into four product categories: endodontic stainless steel files, endodontic carbide burs, and endodontic NITI alloy files. The market was led by the diamond burs segment in 2020 and is predicted to continue to do so for the duration of the forecast period as a result of rising root canal operations, an increase in dentists, and rising oral hygiene awareness. Additionally, the segments of diamond burs and carbide burs are divided into four categories: cross-cut tapered diamond burs, pear-shaped diamond burs, round diamond burs, and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the diamond burs segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By distribution channel, the E-Commerce website segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the review period.

By region, Europe garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the dental burs and endodontic market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2028 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the dental burs and endodontic market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3M

Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co., Ltd

Golden Star Medical Co. Ltd.

Global Top Inc.

Tri Hawk, Inc.

Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd.

Spiral Tools Pvt. Ltd

Mani Inc

Shinwon Dental Co. Ltd

