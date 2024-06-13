Tol on 'Bagong Pilipinas' directive: Clarity is needed

Clarity is king for Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino. The senator on Wednesday said guidance from the executive branch would best clarify whether the recent directive by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos' Memorandum Circular no. 52 requiring government offices to include the 'Bagong Pilipinas' pledge and hymn in weekly flag ceremonies also applies to the legislature and judiciary.

Memorandum Circular No. 52, signed by President Marcos signed last June 4, mandates all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, state universities, and colleges, to adopt the Bagong Pilipinas campaign.

Tolentino, a New York and Philppine bar passer, opines that passing a law will help answer questions raised on the memorandum circular. "It would be better if this is enacted into law in order to clarify whether the circular applies to all the three branches of government.

Certain lawyers are claiming Malacanan's directive runs counter against the existing Republic Act 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.