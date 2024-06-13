Opening Statement of Senator Cynthia A. Villar

Public Hearing on the Local Fish Hatcheries

13 June 2024, Thursday, 12:00 P.M. Sen. Tolentino Room

A multi-species hatchery project in the Philippines is expected to give the country's aquaculture industry a boost. A hatchery project shall significantly contribute in addressing the deficiency in the supply of fish seedlings to aquaculture sectors in the areas where they are established.

Milkfish, mangrove crabs, saline tilapia, and jumbo tiger shrimp are the major marine species which are also among primary species being eyed for the hatchery production.

Once fully operational, a hatchery is projected to produce 5.5 million tilapia fingerlings, 4.8 million milkfish fingerlings, 960,000, mangrove crablets and 32 million giant tiger shrimp fry.

The project is spearheaded by the congressman or congresswoman of the district where it is established, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the local government. It is usually a 5,000-square-meter facility or it can be bigger depending on the availability of the tenurial instrument. The BFAR, will supervise the construction and shall provide fund in the General Appropriations Act of the succeeding years following the approval of the proposed bills in to law.

I was able to pass 41 hatchery laws in 57 locations nationwide.

The hatcheries would improve the country's fish fry supply and boost the local aquaculture sector, which will help our food security and bring about rural development.

A legislated hatchery is a local bill filed in Congress and adopted by the Senate. To become a law, it should have the following requirements:

1. Pre-feasibility Study

2. Feasibility Study

3. Tenurial Instrument

Can we call on the House Proponents on the Hatchery Bills who are here today.

1. HB 8128 for the Municipality of Tayug in Pangasinan by Congw. Marlyne Primicias - Agabas.

2. HB 8122 for the Municipality of Santa Catalina, Ilocos Sur by Cong. Ronald Singson.

3. HB 8292 for the Municipality of Tabina, Zamboanga Del Sur by Congw. Jeyzel Victoria Yu.

Can I call on the BFAR for their input on the three bills.