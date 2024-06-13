Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market : Hospitals and Diagnostic to Exhibit Highest Growth During 2021 to 2030

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

In 2020, North America held the majority share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product Type, Method Type, End User and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was valued at $3,040.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,736.03 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical technologists, also known as clinical laboratory scientists, frequently utilize antimicrobial susceptibility testing, or AST, to ascertain which antimicrobial regimen is most successful for a certain patient. It is employed to assess which antibacterial stops the growth of pathogenic bacteria, fungus, and other microorganisms. Susceptibility testing is done on microorganisms that cause infection, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, after they have been isolated in a specimen culture. More broadly, it helps with the assessment of treatment services provided by clinics, hospitals, and national programs for the control and prevention of infectious diseases.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is becoming more and more popular worldwide as a result of rising infectious disease prevalence and pandemic and epidemic incidents. The need for antimicrobial susceptibility testing kits is also rising as a result of infectious illness outbreaks caused by Salmonella serotype typhi, Shigella, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Neisseria meningitides. As a result, antibiotic susceptibility testing (ASTs) are now a crucial part of clinical microbiology labs since medical professionals have realized how important they are.

The market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing is divided into four segments: end user, region, product type, and technique type. The market is segmented into manual, automated, and consumable products based on the kind of product. Due to rising antibiotic resistance cases and increased demand for susceptibility disks, susceptibility plates, and minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) strips, as well as the introduction of new products in developing nations, the manual products segment held a dominant market share in 2020 and is predicted to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

The market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, hospitals and diagnostic labs, and other end users. Due to the rise in antimicrobial resistance cases, the emergence of new diseases caused by mutations, the discovery of novel drugs, and the increased prevalence of infectious diseases, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories saw the highest growth in 2020 and are predicted to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, North America held the lion's share of the global market share for antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is linked to an increase in the prevalence of antibiotic resistance, the existence of important players, a rise in healthcare spending, technological improvements, and an increase in regional government efforts.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the manual segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of method type, the disk diffusion segment dominated the market in 2020

Depending on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

COMPAGNIE MERIEUX ALLIANCE SAS (BIOMERIEUX S.A.)

DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER INC.)

HIMEDIA LABORATORIES

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

MERCK KGAA (MILLIPORE SIGMA)

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC

BECTON, DICKINSON, AND COMPANY

BRUKER CORPORATION

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.