Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast, 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global software defined perimeter market generated $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $143.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to substantial financial losses in many regions, disrupting future plans and initiatives that may now require more time. However, the increasing adoption of digitization and cloud-based technologies has created a need for sustainable systems, which is expected to drive growth in the Software Defined Perimeter Market.

The surge in remote work has resulted in employees using vulnerable networking infrastructure, leading to a heightened interest in software defined perimeter solutions. Despite VPNs causing several issues for remote workers, it is predicted that the software defined perimeter will see increased adoption both during the pandemic and beyond.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market based on connectivity, deployment mode, organization size, user type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 40.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Growing acceptance of cloud-based technology, rising demand for scalable and programmable security architecture, and increasing demand for enhanced security solutions between businesses drive the growth of the software defined perimeter (SDP) market. By organization size, large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market report include Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Corp, Certes Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., RSA Security LLC., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Catbird Networks, Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

