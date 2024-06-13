Global Data Storage Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Data Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Data Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Data Storage Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data storage market size is predicted to reach $293.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The growth in the data storage market is due to the penetration of cloud-based services. North America region is expected to hold the largest data storage market share. Major players in the data storage market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, International Business Machines Corporation.

Data Storage Market Segments

• By Type: Primary Storage, Secondary Storage

• By Storage Architecture: File, Object-based Storage, Block Storage, Other Storage Architectures

• By Product: Cloud Storage, Network Storage, Unified Storage, Direct Attached Storage, Storage Area Network, Software-Defined Storage

• By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Education, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global data storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data storage refers to the use of technology created especially for data retention to preserve information and make it as accessible as needed. It involves organizing and managing data in a structured manner to ensure efficient storage, retrieval, and protection against loss or corruption. Data storage is essential for businesses, organizations, and individuals to store, manage, and utilize vast amounts of information effectively.

