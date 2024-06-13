Content Moderation Solution Market To Witness Exponential Growth, Expected to Hit US$ 30.08 Billion by 2034 at 10% CAGR

High need to maintain brand recognition and identity driving demand for content moderation solutions to reduce cyberattacks

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenue from the global content moderation solution market is expected to reach US$ 11.9 billion in 2024, as revealed in a recently updated industry analysis published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market has been forecasted to reach US$ 30.8 billion by the end of 2034.Content moderation solutions ensure brand reputation with constant scanning of content posted by end users. These solutions assist in tracking malicious content to secure brand image.Several service providers and companies are implementing content moderation tools for content management. Further, government agencies are also focusing on maintaining suitable online content while reducing public clashes. In addition, providers of content moderation solutions are incorporating advanced technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and various other services, for the effective management of content. However, high cost of the maintenance of these content moderation solutions is hampering their demand growth to some extent.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe market for content moderation solutions is projected to expand at 10% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.North America is evaluated to account for 34% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.Demand for content moderation solutions in Japan is approximated to accelerate at 11.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Worldwide demand for content moderation services is analyzed to increase at a CAGR of 9.4% and reach a market worth of US$ 16.9 billion by 2034-end.Communications, media, & services are calculated to occupy 40% share of the global market by the end of 2034.“Increasing adoption of learning management systems for awareness and corporate training among learners is driving demand for content moderation solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Genpact, Basedo Global Services AB, Google, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Imagga Technologies Ltd., Majoreal Group Luxemburg S.A., Amazon Inc., TaskUs Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Clarifai, Teleperformance SE, HCL Technologies Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Open Access BPO, Sutherland Global Services, Inc., and Accenture Plc. are some of the leading providers of content moderation solutions.Rising Deployment of Content Moderation Solutions for Communication, Media, and ServicesWorldwide demand for content moderation solutions for use in communication, media, and services is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 9.5% and reach a market value of US$ 12.3 billion by the end of 2034. In recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the demand for content moderation solutions for social media as well as other industries such as retail & e-Commerce, entertainment, telecom, etc., with high use online channels for various purposes. Growing digitalization is also driving demand for content moderation solutions for improved visual experience.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4522 Country-wise InsightsAccording to a recent update from Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, North America is projected to account for 34% of the global market share by 2034. The automotive sector in the region is increasingly integrating Industry 4.0 technologies. Additionally, there is a rising demand for moderation solutions to manage user-generated content driven by increased consumption of consumer electronics.The United States is expected to capture 45.6% of the North American market share by 2034. The country is home to some of the most prominent social media & IT service providers. There is an increased demand for content moderation solutions with high digital traffic in the country. With the growing deployment of advanced IT models and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the demand for content moderation solutions is only expected to increase rapidly over the coming years.China is expected to hold a 47.5% share of the East Asian market by the end of 2034. With the immense volume of data generated daily in the country, utilizing rational tools to determine what content should or shouldn't be published is crucial. Additionally, China has revised its cyberspace regulations to govern social media accounts, aiming to crack down on fake data, news, and other online activities deemed harmful. These factors are driving the demand for content moderation solutions to ensure content security and maintain a healthy cyberspace in the country.Japan is expected to hold a 29.4% share of the East Asian market by 2034. With significantly high internet penetration and extensive smartphone usage, the country is generating a substantial amount of data. Consequently, the rising digitalization in Japan is fueling the demand for content moderation solutions.Category-wise InsightsFact.MR's recently updated study highlights the significant utilization of content moderation services with enhanced data security features compared to cloud-based models. The demand for these services is driven by their high security and scalability.By 2034, services are projected to constitute 55% of the global content moderation solution market share. The increasing preference for content moderation services is due to their superior data security and fewer breaches compared to cloud-based models. Scalability and security, along with reduced risks of data breaches, are contributing to the rising demand for these services among end users.The communication, media, and services sector is expected to account for 40% of the global market by 2034. The need for content moderation solutions extends beyond social media to industries such as media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, and telecom. These industries are increasingly shifting their operations online. In recent years, many companies have transitioned to digital platforms due to the growing use of online content for quicker engagement, faster reach, and the exploration of new markets. Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Smart Badges Market The global smart badge market is valued at US$ 21 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to garner US$ 50 billion by 2033, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period). Digital Marketing Software Market Expanding at a CAGR of 17.5%, the global digital marketing software market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 89.7 billion in 2024 to US$ 450.2 billion by 2034. 