Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Valued at $3.5 Billion in 2021, Projected to Nearly Triple by 2031

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hereditary cancer testing industry was estimated at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

The hereditary cancer testing market refers to the market for genetic tests that identify inherited gene mutations associated with an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer. These tests are designed to detect specific gene mutations that are known to be linked to an elevated risk of developing cancer, such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, or pancreatic cancer.

Hereditary cancer testing plays a crucial role in identifying individuals who have an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer due to inherited genetic mutations. It helps in identifying individuals who may benefit from early detection, surveillance, or targeted preventive measures to reduce their cancer risk.



๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก-

Increase in the geriatric population, surge in incidence of cancer across the world, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global hereditary cancer testing market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and high cost of the tests impede the growth to some extent. However, lucrative growth potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐จ๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ?

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to the closure of non-emergency departments in hospitals. Medical procedures with high priority were only being performed in the medical centers, which impacted the global hereditary cancer testing market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, as the global situation started getting normal, the market for hereditary cancer testing also started getting back to shape.



๐“๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘-

By cancer type, the other cancers segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global hereditary cancer testing market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of breast cancer and rise in the geriatric population as they are more prone to chronic diseases. The colorectal cancer segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in the number of breast cancer patients and increase in the number of cancer testing products available in the market.



๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ-

By test type, the predictive testing segment garnered more than two-thirds of the global hereditary cancer testing market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is due to upsurge in demand for predictive testing performed in the hospitals and rise in the preference for predictive testing.



๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฆ๐ฌ: Growing awareness about the importance of early detection and genetic screening for hereditary cancers is driving demand for hereditary cancer testing. Screening programs and initiatives aimed at identifying individuals at high risk for hereditary cancers contribute to market growth.

๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: Advances in genetic testing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiplex PCR, have led to the development of more accurate, cost-effective, and accessible hereditary cancer testing solutions. These technological advancements expand the reach of genetic testing and enhance diagnostic accuracy, driving market expansion.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: The increasing prevalence of hereditary cancers, attributed to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors, is fueling demand for hereditary cancer testing. The growing recognition of the role of genetics in cancer risk assessment and management further drives market growth.

๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž: Hereditary cancer testing plays a crucial role in precision medicine initiatives aimed at tailoring cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment strategies to individual genetic profiles. The integration of genetic information into personalized cancer care pathways drives the adoption of hereditary cancer testing and expands its applications in clinical practice.

๐†๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: Government initiatives and supportive regulations promoting genetic testing, cancer screening, and precision medicine drive market growth. Funding for research, public health programs, and genetic counseling services, along with regulatory frameworks ensuring quality standards and patient confidentiality, encourage the adoption of hereditary cancer testing.

๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž: Increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and proactive management of cancer risk factors is boosting demand for hereditary cancer testing. Individuals with a family history of cancer, as well as those seeking to understand their genetic predisposition to cancer, drive demand for genetic testing services as part of preventive health strategies.

๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: The growing availability and accessibility of genetic counseling services complement the uptake of hereditary cancer testing. Genetic counselors play a vital role in interpreting test results, providing risk assessment, and guiding patients and healthcare providers in making informed decisions about cancer prevention and management.



๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐›๐›๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global hereditary cancer testing market. This is due to rise in the geriatric populatio, and surge in number of diagnostic procedures in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer types and the rising number of product launch & product approvals across the region.



๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific SE

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



