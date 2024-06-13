Automotive Seat Control Module Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 5.3% to Reach US$ 16.5 Billion by 2034
Increasing Focus of Car Manufacturers on Relaxed and Comfortable Seating in Passenger Vehicles Driving Adoption of Automotive Seat Control Modules: Fact.MRROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As revealed in a detailed research analysis published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of automotive seat control modules are estimated at US$ 9.84 billion in 2024. The global automotive seat control module market is forecasted to expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Demand for automotive seat control modules is projected to be steady over the assessment period because of increasing consumer demand for safety and comfort. Several potentially high-growth countries are forecasted to offer more opportunities for providers of automotive seat control modules with the rising sales of automobiles with an increase in the per capita income of individuals. These individuals are willing to invest more in comfort and other features representing status symbols.
Rapid infrastructure development and urbanization are projected to lead to rising demand for passenger vehicles, thus driving sales of automotive seat control modules. More consumers are emphasizing comfort and safety while traveling for a longer duration. The use of automotive seat control modules as integrated systems can ensure the comfort and safety of passengers/drivers.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global automotive seat control module market is set to reach US$ 9.84 billion in 2024. The market is projected to expand at 5.3% CAGR through 2034.
East Asia is estimated to account for 33.9% share of the global market by 2034. The market in Mexico is projected to expand at 7.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Passenger vehicles are forecasted to account for 67.4% share of the global market by 2034.
“Growing vehicle production, increasing demand for electric vehicles, and advancements in vehicle interior technologies are projected to result in rising sales of automotive seat control modules,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Growing Sales of Passenger Vehicles Generating Huge Demand for Automotive Seat Control Modules
Demand for automotive seat control modules for passenger vehicles is projected to rise at 5.3% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 11.13 billion by 2034-end. Worldwide sales of passenger cars are projected to rise compared to commercial vehicles owing to their rapid electrification. In addition, these vehicles adopt new technologies to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers. Therefore, the growing adoption of passenger cars is projected to lead to the sales of automotive seat control modules to enhance safety and comfort.
Key Market Players
Leading manufacturers of automotive seat control modules are Continental AG, Hyundai Mobic Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bosch, Magna Seating Inc., Lear Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instrument, APTIV, Toyota Boshoku, NXP Semiconductors NV, Biodes, Inc., and Dorman Products Inc.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive seat control module market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (manual automotive seat control modules, memory automotive seat control modules), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles), and application (climate-based positioning, headrest positioning, seat adjustment, massage), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
