Climate action and the energy transition: IRENA Member survey on Nationally Determined Contributions

The submission of the third round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) to the Paris Agreement in 2025 will mark an important milestone on the 2050 1.5°C pathway. Countries will need to translate the global target of tripling renewables by 2030, adopted at COP28, into their national climate targets, while also reflecting their unique starting points and national circumstances.

IRENA undertook a survey of its Members in 2023 to develop a better understanding of the upcoming NDC submissions by countries to the UNFCCC, and specifically their energy sector component. The outcomes of the survey, based on 51 member states’ responses, explores the climate action support requirements identified by respondent countries in the coming years.

The report explores the NDC process, before providing a review of the survey results to highlight the key challenges, priorities and support opportunities identified by Members in relation to NDC enhancement and implementation, as well as the development of long-term low-emission development strategies (LT-LEDS).