Asia-Pacific Proximity and Displacement Sensor Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2030

In a moderate scenario, the Asia-Pacific proximity and displacement sensor market will grow steadily, driven by existing applications in automobiles and manufacturing.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The photoelectric and inductive sensors have experienced high adoption rates in various industry applications. These sensors are increasingly being used for various critical applications owing to their high reliability, adaptability, and reasonable cost. Photoelectric sensors contributed around 28% of revenue in 2014, followed by inductive sensors, accounting for around 23% of the total market revenue. The Asia-Pacific proximity and displacement sensor market size was valued at $2.97 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

There has been a significant increase in the demand for proximity & displacement sensors across diverse industrial applications in China. Over the years, China has become the most popular manufacturing hub in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby accelerating the adoption of proximity and displacement sensors. China will continue to dominate the Asia-Pacific proximity and displacement sensors market to reach $592.6 million by 2020. Indian industries have also witnessed rapid implementation of automation across diverse sectors.

The high adoption of automation in India would make the country the fastest-growing proximity and displacement sensors market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period 2015 - 2020. Other countries in the region including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are experiencing industrial development owing to a hike in labor costs, rising issues of intellectual property protection, and a high rate of inflation in established industrial bases such as China. Hence, the proximity & displacement sensors market in these countries is forecasted to grow at a high rate during the period of forecast period 2015 - 2020.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Asia-Pacific Proximity and Displacement Sensor industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnerships, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

IFM Electronics GmbH

Kaman Corporation

Keyence Corporation

SICK AG

Micron Optics, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Standex-Meder Electronics Inc.

Turck Inc.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

- The Asia-Pacific proximity & displacement sensors market is forecasted to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing adoption of factory, process, and logistic automation

- Owing to the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing industry, the others segment under applications, which includes detection of surface run-out of blades, precision thickness measurement, and disc driving spindle is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.88% during 2015 - 2020

- The market experiences an evolutionary advantage for long-term future growth owing to the unavailability of substitution for proximity and displacement sensor technologies in the market

- Among the Asia-Pacific countries, the proximity & displacement market in India is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR during 2015 - 2020

The APAC proximity & displacement sensors market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the increasing need for automation across diverse industries. Earlier, proximity and displacement sensor solutions were primarily used in the automotive industry. However, the adoption of sensor-based technology has increased significantly in other industries including pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, food & beverage, manufacturing, elevators & escalators, and metals & mining industries, owing to the advancement in technologies and growing awareness about the benefits of automated systems.

