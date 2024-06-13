Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast, 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market generated $17.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market.

Owing to travel bans, the revenue of airport operators and airlines declined in 2020 and 2021 in the commercial airline business. Consequently, the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market saw a slight decline.

However, some major airlines and airport authorities invested in the implementation of artificial intelligence in various passenger processes at airports to improve safety and efficiency during the pandemic.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market analyzed in the research include Airbus SE, IBM Corporation, Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

A number of companies in the artificial intelligence and robotics business, the government, and the reliability of AI-based systems are all driving up investment in these fields. Such investments are anticipated to allow participants to increase their R&D expenditures, enabling businesses to continuously innovate and launch more effective and sophisticated AI and robotics technologies leading to an increase in the demand for artificial intelligence and contributing to the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth in the upcoming years

