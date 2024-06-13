Field Programmable Gate Array Market Expected to Witness Sustainable Growth Over 2030

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size

Field Programmable Gate Array Market is Expected to Reach $15.89 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global field programmable gate array market share and size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for consumer electronics and an increase in the adoption of smart technologies globally. Allied Market Research, titled, “Field Programmable Gate Array Market by Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” The global field programmable gate array market size was valued at $7.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A field programmable gate array architecture (FPGA) is an integrated circuit that can be programmed later in the field after manufacturing. FPGAs are like programmable read-only memory (PROM); however, they possess wider and vast potential. Low recurring expenses, reusability, and a simple design cycle are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, surge in demand for higher bandwidth devices for high-end applications is anticipated to offer numerous opportunities to key players of the field programmable gate array market.

Many manufacturers operating in the field programmable gate array market are headquartered in Asia-Pacific, which boosts the growth in this region. Furthermore, growth in the automotive and consumer electronics industry has driven the market growth considerably. In addition, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets for automobiles in the world, and the increase in field programmable logic array integration in automobiles is highly opportunistic for the field programmable gate array market analysis.

Commonly used technologies in the market are time EPROM, Antifuse, and SRAM, flash. Among all SRAM is the most popular owing to its simplicity and low cost.

North America was the highest revenue-generating region accounting for $2,472.4 million in 2020. Increased consumer awareness along with expansion in smart technologies are the key contributors to the growth in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to generate a revenue of $4,954.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Field Programmable Gate Array industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Altera Corporation

ARM Ltd.

Atmel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductors Corporation

Teledyne e2v Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners across the globe.

Demand from the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to increase, owing to factors such as a rise in broadband usage, higher demand for cloud services, and video streaming. In addition, in the medium to long term, COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing for future optimization.

Some professional 3D camera manufacturers have witnessed temporary delays in production, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.

The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss, and thus no new orders have been placed during the pandemic. In addition, this impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, the international consumer in electronics and field programmable gate array market trends are in a very weak state, owing to the lockdown imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the field programmable gate array market growth is facing major obstacles after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductors and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- The high-end FPGA segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

- The SRAM segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the field programmable gate array market forecast period.

- The industrial segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

- North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

