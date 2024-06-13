Global Connected Car Devices Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Connected Car Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Connected Car Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected car devices market size is predicted to reach $148.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%.

The growth in the connected car devices market is due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest connected car devices market share. Major players in the connected car devices market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Inc., Intel Corporation.

Connected Car Devices Market Segments

• By Communication: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P), Other Modes Of Communication

• By Technology: Driver Assistance Systems, Telematics, Other Technologies

• By Connectivity: Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), Long Range Or Cellular Network

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By End-user: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global connected car devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected car devices refer to hardware components or systems installed in vehicles that enable connectivity and communication with external networks or devices. These devices enhance the driving experience by providing convenience, safety, and entertainment options. They also enable new services and applications, such as automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle tracking, and remote control functionalities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Connected Car Devices Market Characteristics

3. Connected Car Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Connected Car Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Connected Car Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Connected Car Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Connected Car Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

