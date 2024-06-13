Mechanical Control Cables Market to Reach USD 14.98 Billion by 2031 Driven by Soaring Commercial Aircraft Fleet
Driving Innovation: Exploring the Future of the Mechanical Control Cables MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mechanical Control Cables Market size at USD 10.28 Billion in 2023, with an anticipated growth of USD 14.98 Billion and a promising CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Top Key Players:
Triumph Group, Cablecraft Motion Controls, Tyler Madison Inc., Kuster Holding GmbH, Wescon Controls., AeroControlex, Grand Rapids Controls LLC, Sila Group, Glassmaster Controls Company Inc., Bergen Cable Technology Inc.
Surging Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Propels Mechanical Control Cables Market
The global mechanical control cables market is witnessing significant growth, fueled primarily by the burgeoning commercial aircraft fleet. These cables, known for their push-pull action to enable various mechanical functions, are crucial components in aircraft. They connect to numerous fittings like throttle arms, handles, and spring mounts, forming a complete mechanical control system. The market is further segmented based on motion, with push-pull cables suited for hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems. In contrast, pull-pull cables find use in applications requiring tension for position adjustment. Growing geopolitical tensions are prompting nations to invest heavily in military modernization. This includes procuring and upgrading military platforms like armored vehicles and warships, all of which rely on mechanical control cables for various functions.
The industrial automation revolution is creating significant opportunities for mechanical control cables. The demand for reliable cables in the material handling and transfer systems is increasing as more factories integrate robotics and automated machinery. This trend is further amplified by growth in infrastructure and construction, where these cables are used to operate heavy equipment and manage hydraulic systems.
Segment Analysis
By Platform, the aerial segment, encompassing airborne platforms, is projected to witness the fastest growth by 2027. This growth can be attributed to factors like the increasing demand for aircraft replacements, the rising popularity of wide-body aircraft with large passenger capacities and lower maintenance costs, and the burgeoning domestic air travel market fueled by lower flight fares.
By Application, the aerial segment is anticipated to hold the leading market share throughout the forecast period. This segment is further categorized into flight control, engine control, auxiliary control, landing gear, and others. The extensive use of mechanical control cables in these applications, including aircraft seating, cabin equipment, and landing gear, is a key driver of market growth.
Impact of Economic Retardation and Russia-Ukraine War
An economic slowdown can also hinder market expansion. Reduced consumer spending and business investment can lead to a decline in demand for new aircraft and industrial automation projects, thereby impacting the demand for mechanical control cables. For instance, a significant slowdown in the construction sector could lead to a decrease in demand for cables used in heavy equipment operations.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has had a ripple effect on the mechanical control cables market. Disruptions in global supply chains and fluctuations in raw material prices pose challenges for manufacturers. Additionally, the war has diverted resources away from infrastructure projects and commercial aviation investments, potentially impacting market growth in the short term.
North America’s robust maritime sector makes it a dominating region
North America is projected to dominate the mechanical control cables market share throughout the forecast period. According to the World Bank, North America contributes more than 30% to the global GDP. This economic strength translates to higher investments in military spending and infrastructure development, both of which are key drivers for the mechanical control cables market. North America is a leader in maritime activities, with a flourishing coastal shipping industry. This translates to a steady demand for mechanical control cables used in the construction and maintenance of naval ships. High military spending in the US, particularly on advanced armored vehicles, necessitates the use of these cables in various military platforms.
Recent Developments
In August 2022, Triumph Group, got a contract from Boeing for the production and lifecycle support of various mechanical control cables used in Boeing's 737 MAX, 767, 777, and 777X airplanes.
In June 2021, Torque Capital Group, announced the acquiring Glassmaster Controls, a prominent designer and manufacturer of mechanical control products for the heavy truck, recreational vehicle, and agriculture industries. This acquisition strengthens Torque Capital's presence in the mechanical control cables market.
In August 2021, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly (CMA), acquired Cablecraft Motion Controls, which is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, critical-application mechanical control products used in the heavy truck, engine control, construction, and agriculture sectors.
Key Takeaways
Provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth drivers and trends, enabling informed decisions regarding investments and product development strategies.
Analyzing market segments, and how businesses can identify the most promising segments to target their products and services.
Exploring the impact of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns.
Understanding the latest trends impacting the market, such as acquisitions and industry trends, keeping businesses informed about the evolving market landscape.
