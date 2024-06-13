3D NAND Flash Memory Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2030

3D NAND Flash Memory Market

3D NAND Flash Memory Market Expected to Reach $78.42 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D NAND flash memory market trend is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for digital entertainment solutions across residential and commercial sectors, especially in Asia-Pacific and the LAMEA region. This is expected to drive the market growth. Allied Market Research, titled, “3D NAND flash memory Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the 3D NAND flash memory market size was valued at $12.38 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $78.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030.

3D NAND is an enhanced flash storage solution that stacks memory cells vertically in multiple players to achieve more density than standard or 2D NAND memory storage solutions. Moreover, the 3D NAND solution can be utilized across traditional NAND and offers several benefits over disc and tape storage. Further, silicon power 3D NAND SD card is a denser and faster memory storage solution compared to traditional NAND technology; but high manufacturing with complex installation has extended the transition from older NAND technology. In addition, 3D NAND decreases cell-to-cell interference, resulting in increased dependability and SSD longevity.

The growth of the global 3D NAND flash memory market is majorly driven by a rise in space constraints on the semiconductor wafer paired with high performance & low latency of 3D NAND flash memory. Moreover, an increase in demand for data centers is anticipated to drive the growth of 3D NAND flash memory. However, the precision required at the time of manufacturing and high manufacturing cost limit the growth of the global 3D NAND flash memory market. On the contrary, a rise in penetrations of Internet of Things applications is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the 3D NAND flash memory industry during the forecast period.

According to 3D NAND flash memory market analysis, the triple-level cell segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The laptop & PC and smartphone & tablet segments collectively accounted for around 81.8% market share in 2020. The surge in adoption of high-speed storage solutions in consumer electronics applications led to the growth of the laptop & PC and smartphone & tablet segments; thereby, enhancing the 3D NAND flash memory market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The 3D NAND flash memory industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Toshiba Corporation

SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.,

Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.,

Advanced Micro Devices

STMicroelectronics

SanDisk Corporation

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory market. The rise in demand for 3D NAND flash storage-based applications has significantly impacted the demand for 3D NAND flash memory solutions during the pandemic. However, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the growth of the market during the pandemic. In contrast, the rise in demand for VR and digital application-based gaming solutions has led to the growth of 3D NAND solutions. This is expected to drive the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory market post-pandemic.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The 3D NAND flash memory market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. The type segment includes single-level cells, multi-level cells, and triple-level cells. By application, the market is classified into cameras, laptops & PCs, smartphones & tablets. By end user, it is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in the 3D NAND flash memory market, owing to a rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next-generation 3D NAND flash memory solutions. The adoption of high-end gaming solutions across residential sectors is expected to propel the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory industry in this region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By type, the triple-level cell segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 21.1% during the 3D NAND flash memory market forecast period.

- By product type, the laptop & PC and smartphone & tablet segments together accounted for around 81.8% of the 3D NAND flash memory market share in 2020.

- By end user, the healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

- By region, Asia-Pacific contributed for the major share in the market, accounting for more than 45.8% share in 2020.

