Remote Browser Isolation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Remote Browser Isolation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Remote Browser Isolation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the remote browser isolation market size is predicted to reach $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%.
The growth in the remote browser isolation market is due to the increasing cybersecurity threats. North America region is expected to hold the largest remote browser isolation market share. Major players in the remote browser isolation market include Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Remote Browser Isolation Market Segments
•By Type: Document Object Model (DOM) Reconstruction, Pixel Push, Network Vector Renderer
•By Enterprise Size: Small, Medium, Large
•By Application: Finance Industry, Information And Communications Technology, Medical Industry, Government, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global remote browser isolation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Remote browser isolation (RBI) refers to a cybersecurity strategy that executes web browsing sessions in a remote environment, separate from the user's device. It isolates web content from the endpoint, reducing the risk of malware infections and protecting sensitive data. This strategy aims to enhance security by preventing direct web access from local devices and mitigating threats posed by malicious websites.
