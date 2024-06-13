Solvent-Based Inks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Solvent-Based Inks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Solvent-Based Inks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the solvent-based inks market size is predicted to reach $10.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the solvent-based inks market is due to the increasing printed advertising spending. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest solvent-based inks market share. Major players in the solvent-based inks market include BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Covestro AG.

Solvent-Based Inks Market Segments

By Product Type: Vinyl Inks, Vinyl-Acrylic Inks, Epoxy Inks, Polyurethane Inks, Cellulose Inks

By Printing Technology: Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Screen-Printing, Letterpress, Digital

By Application: Label And Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publication, Other Applications

By Geography: The global solvent-based inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Solvent-based inks refer to a type of printing ink formulation that uses organic solvents as a carrier fluid for the pigment or dye particles. These inks are used in various printing processes such as flexography, gravure, and screen printing, as well as some types of inkjet printing. These are used to provide high-quality, durable, and fast-drying prints on diverse substrates such as paper, plastic, metal, and fabric.

