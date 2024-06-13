E-Pharmacy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

E-Pharmacy Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The e-pharmacy market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $247 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “E-Pharmacy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the e-pharmacy market size is predicted to reach $247 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%.

The growth in the e-pharmacy market is due to the booming digital health. North America region is expected to hold the largest e-pharmacy market share. Major players in the e-pharmacy market include Walgreen Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health Corporation, DocMorris N. V, OptumRx Holdings LLC, PharmEasy.

E-Pharmacy Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

• By Product Type: Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Other Product Types

• By Payment Method: Cash on Delivery, Online Payment

• By Platform: App-Based, Web-Based

• By Geography: The global e-pharmacy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

E-pharmacy refers to a business model that operates similarly to traditional pharmacies in that it deals with the preparation and sale of prescription and over-the-counter medications. On the other hand, internet pharmacies accept online orders and mail the medications to the customer. E-pharmacy allows patients to refill prescriptions and receive over-the-counter and specialized medications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. E-Pharmacy Market Characteristics

3. E-Pharmacy Market Trends And Strategies

4. E-Pharmacy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. E-Pharmacy Market Size And Growth

……

27. E-Pharmacy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. E-Pharmacy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

