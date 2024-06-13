Single Pair Ethernet Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Single Pair Ethernet Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Single Pair Ethernet Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the single pair ethernet market size is predicted to reach $5.20 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.
The growth in the single pair ethernet market is due to a rapid increase in industrial robots. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest single pair ethernet market share. Major players in the single pair ethernet market include Siemens AG, Broadcom Inc., Würth Elektronik, Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity Ltd., Infineon Technologies, Amphenol CS.
Single Pair Ethernet Market Segments
•By Type: Infrastructure And Device Components, Solutions And Services
•By Bandwidth Type: Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, Switch Ethernet
•By Application: Industrial Robots, Access Control, Vehicle, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global single pair ethernet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Single pair ethernet is a networking technology that enables data transmission over a single twisted pair of copper wires, simplifying installations and reducing costs. It is used for high-speed data transmission and power delivery in various applications such as industrial automation, automotive systems, IoT devices, and smart buildings, simplifying cabling infrastructure and reducing costs.
