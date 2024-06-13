Submit Release
Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities signs MoU for cooperation with TUT to strategically support socio-economic development of women, youth, and persons with disabilities

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) Director General Adv. Mikateko Joyce Maluleke and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Engagement Dr Vathi Papu-Zamxaka will on Thursday 13 June sign a memorandum of understanding which set a tone of cooperation between Tshwane University of Technology and DWYPD to strategically support the socio-economic development of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the signing of the MoU scheduled as follows

DATE: Thursday 13 June 2024
VENUE: TUT Pretoria West Campus Building 30 Room 291
TIME: 14:00 to 16:00

This memorandum of understanding aims to provide capacity-building interventions targeting women, youth, and persons with disabilities, including Enterprise acceleration programmes comprised of the following targeted programs, Technical Skills Training for SMMEs; Business Management and Entrepreneurship Skills; Business Coaching and Mentorship; and Business Exposure.

Enquiries Contact:

Director Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
Cassius Selala
E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za 
Cell: 060 543 0672.

 

