INVESTING IN AMERICA: New Short-Form Documentary Highlights How President Biden’s Infrastructure Projects Nationwide are Being Built with American-Made Steel, By American Workers

Through “Build America, Buy America,” Biden-Harris Administration is investing in American workers, creating good-paying, union jobs

Click here to view the third installment of the Investing in America short-form video series

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation released the third installment of its “Investing in America” video series focused on the men and women producing American-made steel out of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and the “Build America, Buy America” provisions of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law.

The “Build America, Buy America” Act, enacted as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, broadly requires all federally funded infrastructure projects be built with American-made iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials. With more than 50,000 projects underway that are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, American workers in towns across the country are rebuilding and improving the infrastructure we count on – roads, bridges, airports, railways, and transit systems – with materials made right here in America.

The video features members of United Steel Workers (USW) Local 1165 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, including Brandon, a third-generation Coatesville resident, and Stacey, a USW member for more than 35 years. Steel produced at the Coatesville mill is being used in infrastructure projects across the country.

The first video in the series, released in March, highlighted the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, and would have to close if not for the federal investments the Biden-Harris Administration is making to repair the bridge. The second video, released last month, showcased Philadelphia’s Chinatown Stitch project, which received $159 million from the Biden-Harris Administration to cap the Vine Street Expressway and address historic inequities.

