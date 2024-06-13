PHILIPPINES, June 13 - Press Release

June 12, 2024 'Bigyan ng puhunan, turuan magnegosyo, gamitin ang pera sa tama' -- Bong Go assists struggling small business owners in Tabaco City, Albay Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited Tabaco City, Albay, on Tuesday, June 11, to assist small business owners. They conducted the activity at Tabaco City Hall, where 31 disadvantaged residents received snacks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes. To further boost their living conditions amid economic challenges, the national government granted them livelihood assistance through the Sustainable Livelihood Program in partnership with Mayor Cielo Krisel Lagman-Luistro. "Ngayon, bibigyan kayo ng gobyerno ng puhunan at tuturuan kayo nitong palaguin ang inyong mga negosyo. Dalhin niyo ang inyong kikitain sa inyong mga pamilya. Gamitin niyo po ang pera sa tama," Go said. "Mas masarap po ang pakiramdam 'pag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan n'yo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo," he added. Meanwhile, Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11960 in the Senate, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. The OTOP program promotes national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers opportunities to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihoods of communities and contribute to the nation's overall economic progress. "Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," he explained. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reminded Filipinos to focus on their health. He emphasized the importance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure disadvantaged Filipinos can conveniently access government medical assistance programs. In Albay, Malasakit Center is located at the Bicol Regional Training and Teacher Hospital in Daraga. Signed into law in 2019, the Malasakit Centers Act, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, seeks to provide Filipinos with convenient access to medical programs. 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, and more or less ten million Filipinos have benefitted from the program, according to the DOH. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to aiding Filipinos in need. On June 6, Go was in Legazpi City, Albay to attend the Commencement Exercises of Southern Luzon Technological College Foundation Inc. He also aided TODA and cooperative members in the city on the same day. He then attended the inauguration of the New Legazpi Evacuation Center, funded through his support, and the 2nd Bicol Social Media Summit 2024.